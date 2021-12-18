The CDC has a “test and stay” policy for unvaccinated students

Washington — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday that unvaccinated students exposed to the coronavirus could be tested twice a week and stay in school as long as both tests return negative. ..

New guidance, known as the “test-to-stay” protocol, scrambles children who were expected to be at home if close contact was tested positive for the virus, and to regain them. Find out from school or day care that may reduce the burden on parents who had to. It also aims to minimize learning interruptions as two highly contagious variants of the virus spread and cause nationwide. Closure of some schools It threatens to overturn the strategy adopted by federal and state officials to return to face-to-face classes in the fall.

Some schools and districts Already using the test-to-stay approach, The CDC did not previously approve it due to lack of evidence. On Friday, the agency published research from two counties, California and Illinois, effectively tested the protocol and found it to work.

The study was conducted before the fast-moving Omicron mutant began to spread in the United States.Scientists are still investigating Many basic questions About variants, including whether it increases the risk of infection in school.