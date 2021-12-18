Oregon reports five more COVID-19-related deaths, 1,072 new cases

Portland, Oregon (KTVZ) —Five new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, the state’s death toll increased to 5,531 and the Oregon Health Department reported Friday.

OHA also reported 1,072 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 am on Friday, bringing the state to a total of 405,292.

Governor Kate Brown urges Oregon citizens to take booster shots to protect them from Omicron

On Friday, Governor Brown held a press conference to discuss Oregon’s ongoing response to COVID-19. She was joined by OHA Director Patrick Allen, State Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger, and representatives of the Oregon Health & Science University.

Western States Scientific Safety Review Group Approves CDC’s Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Recommendations

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Western Scientific Safety Review Workgroup on Thursday approved The latest recommendations made by the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization and Implementation (ACIP) for the prevention of COVID-19 are clinical for people vaccinated with the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine rather than the 18-year-old Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. It represents your taste. that’s all.

Recommendations have been made based on the better efficacy and stronger safety profile of mRNA vaccines. ACIP’s 15-0 decision and recommendations followed solid discussions on vaccine efficacy, vaccine safety, up-to-date evidence of rare adverse events, and consideration of US vaccine supply.

The supply of mRNA vaccines in the United States is plentiful and has been administered nearly 100 million times in the field for immediate use. The updated CDC Recommendation follows similar recommendations in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Given the current state of pandemics here and around the world, ACIP reaffirmed that vaccination is better than no vaccination. Individuals who cannot or do not wish to receive the mRNA vaccine will continue to receive the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine wherever vaccines are available in Oregon.

“In the past year since the COVID-19 vaccine became available, all three vaccines have been used by people in Oregon and their safety and efficacy have been extensively monitored,” said OHA’s acute infectious disease. Dr. Paul Cieslak, Director of Prevention Health, said. ..

“Currently, mRNA vaccines are generally preferred, but J & J vaccines can be used by people who have experienced an allergic reaction to previous mRNA vaccines or who have developed myocarditis or pericarditis from previous mRNA vaccines. In some cases .. The new guidance also recommends that those who receive the J & J vaccine as the first dose should be vaccinated with the mRNA vaccine as a booster, but those who know the new guidance will need it. You can request a J & J vaccine accordingly. “

In its presentation, Western workgroups emphasized the importance of ensuring an adequate supply of mRNA vaccines, including inaccessible populations. Also, the importance of making accurate information about mRNA vaccine preferences available in multiple languages ​​and communicating them to those seeking vaccination.

In a statement acknowledging that the J & J vaccine will continue to be available in the above circumstances, the workgroup confirmed: [J&J] Vaccines outweigh the known risks compared to not receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. “

The workgroup also continued to encourage healthcare providers and vaccine recipients to report suspicious adverse events to the vaccine adverse event reporting system after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine ().VAERS).

COVID-19 hospitalization

The total number of patients admitted to COVID-19 in Oregon is 383, six less than yesterday. There are 103 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, seven more than yesterday.

There are 52 adult ICU beds (8% availability) out of a total of 693 and 256 adult non-ICU beds (6% availability) out of 4,112.

December 17, 2021 Beds available (and percentage of manned beds available) State-wide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU bed available 52 52(8%) 24 (7%) 4 (5%) 8 (8%) 3 (5%) 2 (20%) 2 (4%) 9 (35%) Adult non-ICU beds are available 256(6%) 27 (1%) 9 (2%) 68 (12%) 39 (9%) 6 (12%) 47 (11%) 60 (50%)

St. Charles Bend reported 31 COVID-19 patients as of early Friday, four in the ICU and three on mechanical ventilation. According to the hospital, none of the four ICU patients were completely vaccinated, two were under the age of 60, but 29 of the 31 patients were not fully vaccinated.

The regions throughout the state are:

Region 1: Krakkamas, Kratsop, Colombia, Multnomah, Tillamook, Washington

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Lynn, Marion Pork, Yamhill

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Shaman, Wasco

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake, Wheeler

Region 9: Baker, Marur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Warowa

The total number of patients in bed can vary during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospitalizations or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Do not visit the emergency department for a COVID-19 test unless you need emergency treatment for your symptoms.

The Oregon emergency department is under heavy burden.You can do it Find the test here.. If you have a medical condition that does not require emergency care, contact your health care provider. The emergency medical center will also help you get the medical care you need and save the emergency department from the additional burden.

Vaccination in Oregon

OHA reported on Friday that 26,713 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s immune registries on Thursday. Of the total, 1,990 was the first dose, 1,326 was the second dose, and 9,372 were the third and booster doses. The remaining 13,841 was administered the day before and was registered in the vaccine registry on Thursday.

Currently, the 7-day moving average is 21,322 times a day.

Oregon is currently receiving Pfizer Community 3,685,883, Pfizer Pediatrics 141,455, Modana 2,413,597, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine 252,017.

As of Friday, 3,010,929 people have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once, and 2,738,697 have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are tentative and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data will be provided at COVID-19, Oregon Data dashboard Updated on Friday.

Cases and deaths

Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported on Friday were Baker (4), Benton (19), Craccamus (67), Kratsop (3), Colombia (144), Couse (16), Crook (8). ) Is in the county. ), Curry (1), Deshutes (73), Douglas (18), Grant (1), Harney (3), Hood River (4), Jackson (43), Jefferson (5), Josephine (32), Klamath ( 9), Lake (2), Lane (77), Lincoln (6), Lin (45), Marul (2), Marion (58), Multnomah (212), Pork (19), Tillamook (8), Umatilla (8) 10), Union (1), Wallowa (2), Wasco (6), Washington (143), Yamhill (31).

Note: Due to a lab report error, OHA received 900 Electronic Lab Reports (ELRs) in Columbia County on 16 December. Most of these test results are duplicate test results from August 2021. Due to reporting errors, the number of cases and the percentage positive rate in Columbia County are high on Friday. OHA is working to resolve this issue and will provide an update on Monday.

The 3,765th and 5,074th deaths in Oregon, reported on September 29th and November 24th, respectively, were identified as the same person. With this update, OHA will renumber the reports and start on Friday 5,527.

The 5,527th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 87-year-old woman from Yamhill County who was positive on December 10 and died at the Willamette Valley Medical Center on December 13. She had a fundamental condition.

The 5,528th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 51-year-old man from Washington County who was positive on December 1st and died at the Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center on December 16th. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The fifth, 529th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 97-year-old woman from Marion County who was positive on December 10 and died at Salem Hospital on December 14. She had a fundamental condition.

The 5,530th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 71-year-old man from Jackson County who was positive on December 3 and died at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center on December 16. He had a fundamental condition.

The 5,531st COVID-19-related death in Oregon is a 71-year-old man from Coos County who died at Bay Area Hospital on December 15, tested positive on December 10. He had a fundamental condition.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccination

For more information on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, see the OHA web page (English language also Spanish), Distribution and other information breakdown.