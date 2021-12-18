Windsor-Essex Health Unit reports 107 new COVID-19 cases with no further deaths





On Friday, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 107 new COVID-19 cases, but no new deaths. Currently, there are 652 active cases, including Omicron variants. First reported by the health unit on Tuesday.. Local rise is coming Within the state Rash in a new case. Ontario reported 3,124 of them on Friday, the highest in more than seven months, an increase of 115% compared to the same period last week. Earlier this week, before the latest modeling of Ontario’s science table was released, the state announced that it would limit the capacity of large venues with more than 1,000 people, such as professional sports stadiums and arenas, by 50%. Did. The state also said that as of Monday, all Ontarians over the age of 18 would be eligible for booster shots. Locally, some pharmacies and primary care physicians are starting to administer boosters to people of all ages, and Windsor’s Devon Shamor mass vaccination site will start seeing them on Monday. Windsor-Anyone who wants to book a vaccine at Essex can visit wevax.ca Schedule an appointment on the mass vaccination site.There is also an opportunity for vaccination Pop-up vaccination clinic, Pharmacies and clinics, When Additional location.. Currently, 39 people are in a local hospital at COVID-19. Occurrence in the area Windsor-Essex has 16 workplace and community outbreaks. There are also two long-term care facilities, Country Village Healthcare and Sun Parlor Home for the Elderly. Currently, there are 15 schools, an increase of 2 from Thursday. Stella Maris Catholic School.

St. Ann French Immersion Catholic School.

Margaret D. Benny Public School.

Leamington District Secondary School.

Our Lady of the Catholic School of Conception Announcement.

DM Eagle Public School.

Hubbyton Public School.

Marana Sa Christian Academy.

Centennial Central Public School

St. Theresa of the Calcutta Catholic School.

Bellwood Public School.

John Campbell Public School.

MS Heatherington Public School-4th grade.

E ElemC Ste-Marguerite-D’Youville-6th grade.

Gore Hill Public School-Grade 1/2 According to WECHU, once an incident is identified in a school or nursery school, an investigation will be initiated to determine if others have been affected. If there is evidence that the virus has spread, the class or cohort will be dismissed. This may also include a bus cohort or an after school cohort. However, just because you are dismissed does not mean that it has happened.You can find more information here. COVID-19, Sarnia, Chatham-Kent-Lambton Sarnia-Lambton has 129 active cases, an increase of 14 cases from Thursday. According to Lambton Public Health, there are currently 7 outbreaks. Chatham-Kent Public Health reported an increase in 21 new cases on Friday and an increase in 132 active cases in the region. Eight people are hospitalized with COVID-19.

