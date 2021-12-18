Two-month-old baby dies of COVID-19 at Santo Justin Hospital in Montreal

A two-month-old baby died of COVID-19 at Santo Justin Hospital in Montreal.

“A healthy child at birth was recently admitted to the intensive care unit for COVID and died on December 16th,” the hospital said in a news release on Friday.

According to this release, the hospital is highly confidential and will not provide any further information.

The hospital has announced to the children’s parents and family that they “want to express their heartfelt condolences.”

The news comes from Quebec’s strengthening of public health measures as the number of new cases of COVID-19 surges.

Public health reported 3,768 new cases on Friday, above the previous highs in January when authorities reported 3,127 cases.

Seven more deaths were caused by the new coronavirus, with 312 hospitalized for the disease, including 62 in the intensive care unit as of Friday.

Although there are reports of children suffering from COVID-19 complications in the United States and other parts of the world that have been hit hard, serious illness and death remain rare.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, more than 7 million children have tested positive for the disease since the onset of the pandemic, and “data available show that COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths are rare in children. It shows that. “

Dr. Alex Carignan, a microbiologist and infectious disease expert at Eastern Township, said children are unlikely to suffer from COVID-19 complications, which is possible.

“Occasionally, there may be serious cases,” he told Radio Canada.

“I don’t know the details of this incident, but it can happen, and looking at the waves of Omicron, there are some countries where the hospitalization of children is increasing.”

This is what medical professionals are paying attention to here in Quebec, Carignan said.