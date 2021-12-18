“Severe Illness, Winter of Death” for Unvaccinated White House Warning

The White House’s COVID-19 response team said Friday that unvaccinated people were unnecessarily dying from COVID-19, and the situation is as more contagious variants of Omicron intensify infections in the United States. He said it could get worse.

Jeffrey Seienz, coordinator of the response team, urged unvaccinated Americans to play their part in preventing the outbreak of Omicron. “For the vaccinated person, you did the right thing, and we get over this,” he said.

“For those who have not been vaccinated, you are seeing a winter of serious illness and death for yourself, your family, and the hospital you may soon overwhelm,” Zients warned. ..

Since June, a total of 160,000 unvaccinated people have “killed unnecessarily,” he said. Unless unvaccinated people take the necessary steps to protect themselves and their families, the number will continue to grow, he said, advocating both vaccination and masking in public indoor environments. did.

Zyents has a vaccine conduct Works against Omicron. Breakthrough infections can occur if vaccinated, but these infections are likely to be asymptomatic or mild, he said.

“This isn’t the moment to panic because we know how to protect people and have the tools to do that,” Zients said. “The more people who are vaccinated, the less serious this outbreak of Omicron is.”

During the briefing, CDC directors Rochelle Walensky, MD, and MPH shared that cases of Omicron were identified in 39 states and more than 75 countries. Delta variants continue to be “widely distributed” in the state, but “Omicron is growing rapidly and we expect it to become the dominant strain in the United States in the coming weeks,” she said. ..

President Biden’s Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, emphasized the importance of being boosted. Mortality rates for vaccinated people are already low, but “reduced to virtually negligible levels” after booster immunization, he said.

He quoted one study We found that people over the age of 50 who received boosts 5 months after the second dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine had a 90% lower mortality rate than those who did not receive boosts.

Fauci also emphasized Actual data from the UK Two doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine suggest a much lower defense against Omicron infection and less than 40% protection against mutants in about 25 weeks compared to Delta. In that study, booster immunization restored the vaccine’s effectiveness against symptomatic infections by more than 70%. “Optimal protection is fully vaccinated and further boosted,” he said.

Warrensky said it is important to implement additional precautions, such as indoor masking in public places, improved ventilation, and testing, as congestion increases on holidays, even for vaccinated and boosted individuals. Emphasized.

“Test for Stay” School Policy

The CDC director also highlighted a new study on so-called stay test (TTS) policies that help avoid school absenteeism due to COVID-19 exposure, even for unvaccinated children.

This approach focuses on strengthening the close contact test (at least twice in 7 days after COVID-19 exposure), and if a child who meets certain criteria continues to be negative on the test, school rather than quarantine. You can stay in.

In Los Angeles County, one of five public schools adopted the TTS strategy, but the COVID-19 infection rate of students in TTS districts did not change during policy development compared to non-TTS districts. .. Cited studies By Walensky Weekly morbidity and mortality reports ((((MMWR).

The authors of the study added that non-TTS schools in Los Angeles directly lost about 92,455 days due to quarantine during the study period compared to zero in TTS schools.

another MMWR Report from 90 TTS schools in Lake County, IllinoisBoasted a secondary infection rate of only 1.5% among 1,035 students and staff, saving 8,152 face-to-face lesson days with TTS.

In both studies, Warensky emphasized that the mask was worn “consistently and correctly”, close contact with positive cases was monitored for symptoms, and instructed to stay home if ill. ..

Under the TTS, schools are expected to promote vaccination of qualified students and staff. Maintain indoor masking for people over 2 years old. Maintain a distance of 3 feet between students. Not only do we maintain ventilation, wash our hands, and encourage sick people to stay home.

CDC K-12 Transmission Science Brief Walensky said he is working to incorporate new research and is currently working to update the material to help advise parents and schools on this “promising and now proven practice.”

She said that the safety data for the coronavirus vaccine continue to be good for children aged 5-11 years. Side effects such as pain at the injection site, fever, malaise, and headache indicate that the body is building an immune response to SARS-COV-2.

Shannon Firth Since 2014, he has been reporting on health policy as a correspondent in Washington for MedPage Today. She is also a member of the site’s Enterprise & Investigative Reporting team. follow