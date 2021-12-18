Health
LA County reports 3,360 new cases of COVID-19 – highest level in months – daily news
Los Angeles County reported 3,360 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, December 17, with 27 additional deaths associated with the virus and confirmed cases of eight more Omicron variants.
The number of new cases is highest in months and occurs the day after authorities announce enhanced efforts to combat a pandemic, including new rules for attending large-scale events.
The new Omicron case brings the county’s confirmed total to 38. Of the eight cases reported on Friday, five were fully vaccinated and one received booster immunization. According to the Los Angeles County Public Health Service, one reported an overseas trip and one reported a domestic trip.
Public health director Barbara Ferrer said Thursday that the new variant is more susceptible to infection than other variants, although there is no evidence to suggest that it causes more serious symptoms than previous versions.
“Based on the data collected so far, Omicron will be more widely distributed in Los Angeles County in the very near future, with more cases occurring in a short period of time, especially given the increased rally on winter travel. It’s expected, “Feller said.
“Unvaccinated people still seem to be at the highest risk, but all the evidence so far shows that even fully vaccinated people are especially at high risk of getting infected or infecting others. is showing.”
According to the latest state statistics, the number of residents in the county hospitalized for COVID-19 has dropped from 772 on Thursday to 749 on Friday. Of those patients, 182 were still receiving intensive care from the previous day.
From Friday, those who attend indoor or outdoor mega-events in the county and are unable to provide evidence of complete vaccination will have a COVID within 1 or 2 days (for antigen testing) or 2 days (for PCR testing) of the event. I had to submit proof that the test was negative. ..
Children under the age of 2 are exempt from the rules for indoor events and children under the age of 5 are exempt from the rules for outdoor events. This is a change from the previous health order that required proof of a negative test within 72 hours.
The county defines a mega event as an indoor rally for more than 1,000 people or an outdoor event for more than 10,000 people.
Meanwhile, officials noted Thursday’s actions by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Board. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has unanimously approved that Pfizer and Moderna preferentially recommend the RNA vaccine produced over the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine because it is rare but serious. Blood clot related to the latter.
Dr. Isaac See of the CDC said health officials confirmed 54 cases of blood clots, 9 of which were fatal and 2 more suspected to be associated with blood clotting problems.
As of December 12, more than 530,000 residents have been vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to LA County authorities.
“The supply of mRNA vaccines in LA County is plentiful, and residents are reminded that when it is time to obtain booster doses, individuals previously vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson should consider Pfizer or Moderna boosters. Let me do it, “said the Ministry of Health on Friday.
“Thanks to the CDC’s guidance on vaccine selection,” Ferrer said. “Every vaccine is better than no vaccine, but those who have been vaccinated with the Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be given a booster dose of the Physer or Remodeler vaccines to be well protected from the consequences of both serious COVIDs. It is recommended to. “
The county’s health department also said on Friday that there was high compliance with masking obligations in the public and corporate sectors, acknowledging that practice by keeping transmissions low in public schools. With more than 1.55 million students in 3,000 schools in Los Angeles County, officials say less than 12 outbreaks are routinely seen each week.
In addition, of the more than 1,500 site visits made from December 4th to 10th, the majority of companies and industries such as restaurants, bars, food markets, and beauty salons have masked compliance rates of over 95%. I did.
Los Angeles County has recorded 1,556,685 COVID-19 deaths and 27,413 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.
