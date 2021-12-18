What We Know About the Severity of the New Variant – NBC Chicago

In the Chicago area, COVID cases from the Omicron variant are expected to increase in the coming weeks, so how can we determine if we are infected with a new strain of the virus?

According to the initial findings of Study by Imperial College London, UKBased on the reported symptoms, there is no evidence that the Omicron variant is less severe than the Delta variant.

A research team led by Professor Neil Ferguson said, “In this study, Delta is determined by either the percentage of people who have a positive test to report symptoms or the percentage of cases who seek hospital treatment after infection. No evidence of less severe Omicron is found. ” In a blog post accompanying the research.

The data include 24 hospitalizations for patients with suspected Omicron variants, and researchers state that “hospitalization data are very limited at this time.” This study has not yet been peer-reviewed.

Although the symptoms proved to be fairly mild, the study also estimated that the risk of reinfection with the Omicron mutant was 5.4 times that of the Delta mutant.

So what are the symptoms that suggest you have an Omicron strain of coronavirus?

COVID symptoms associated with Omicron variants It has been described as “very mild” by a South African doctor who first issued a warning about the new strain. According to CDC data, the most common symptoms so far are cough, malaise, stuffy nose, and runny nose.

Dr. Angelique Coetzee, President of the South African Medical Association, Told the BBC She had a patient around November 18th “Abnormal symptoms” that are slightly different from the symptoms associated with the delta variant, This is the most virulent strain of virus to date and is the predominant worldwide.

“It actually started with a male patient around the age of 33 … and he told me he was just [been] He has been very tired for the past few days and he has these body aches and pains with a few headaches, “she told the BBC.

The patient had no sore throat, but more “sore throat”, but no coughing or loss of taste or smell. This is a symptom associated with previous coronavirus strains.

Coetzee said a COVID test of a male patient was as positive as his family, and that day more patients had the same type of symptoms that were different from the delta type.

Other patients she had previously seen with the Omicron variant also experienced what she described as “very mild” symptoms, and her colleagues added that she had noticed a similar case.

“What we see clinically in South Africa-and remember that we are in this epicenter where we are practicing-very calm for us. [these are] In mild cases. We don’t admit anyone, I talked to my other colleagues, and they give the same picture. “

The complete breakdown of symptoms for each variant is as follows:

Similarly, in the case of the United States, the president’s chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said the person was vaccinated but not boosted and experienced “mild symptoms.” rice field.

However modern CEO Stephane Bancel told CNBC that the Omicron symptom reported in South Africa has a much younger and healthier population than European countries and the United States, so the pathogenicity of the subspecies in other parts of the world. He said it may not be a good predictor of.

“The secret is that you can’t tell the difference between Omicron, Delta Lambda, and Plain COVID from the beginning,” said Dr. Emily Landon, an infectious disease specialist and chief hospital epidemiologist at the University of Chicago School of Medicine. “Even influenza and the common rhinovirus cause most of our common colds in winter. Just looking at the symptoms does not tell the difference. For many, these symptoms are Overlapping. There is a lot of overlap in Ben diagrams like taste, ageusia, or COVID, which is more common than these others, especially at the beginning of the illness to see what kind of illness you have. No. I have to take a test. “

However, testing does not always tell you if there is a variant of Omicron, Randon said.

“When you get a COVID test, they’re just looking for if you have a COVID,” she said. “They aren’t of any kind to figure out the exact strain of COVID. You have to do this, called a sequence. It takes a lot of time. It’s much more focused. Certainly it cannot be regained in 24 years. Time, and it is done only by specialized laboratories. “