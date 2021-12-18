What scientists have ever known about Omicron variants

In the weeks when the Omicron variant became known, scientists left themselves with yet another nasty surprise from the virus that killed more than 5.3 million people and made hundreds of millions sick. .. However, when they classify preliminary data on strains, they are carefully considering unexpected possibilities: at Omicron, the coronavirus may eventually loosen humanity a bit.

There are still many reasons to worry. Omicron will spread to at least 77 countries, spread to at least 35 US states, and will become the dominant strain in Europe by mid-January.

This variant is deeply involved in the ability of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to prevent new infections, according to numerous lab tests and census in South Africa, where Omicron is on the rise. And compared to Delta and other variants, COVID-19 is much more likely to reinfect people who have already recovered from a seizure.

At the same time, there are interesting signs that Omicron has turned the coronavirus into a milder one.

South African adults infected during the Omicron surge were 29% less likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 compared to their compatriots who became ill in the first wave in the summer of 2020. Also, compared to past waves, adults hospitalized in Omicron are less likely to be admitted to the intensive care unit, more expensive, and less likely to require annoying levels of inpatient care.

All of this suggests that in an Omicron-dominated world, the proportion of infected people dying can be well below the 1% to 2% mortality rates prevalent in most pandemics. .. Similarly, the surge in hospitalizations that strain the healthcare system and exhaust medical professionals can be curtailed.

If cases tend to be milder and the COVID-19 vaccine can still protect the most vulnerable people from death, the kinder and milder Omicron-even the most contagious-health authorities and science It may be the break that people have been waiting for.

“Is this the end of the pandemic?” Asked on Twitter, Pieter Streicher, a coronavirus analyst at the University of Johannesburg.

In Gauteng, South Africa, the first major increase in Omicron infections was seen, but new subspecies-related infections peaked at levels previously achieved only by Delta and reached much faster. .. Still, hospitalizations there are projected to be 25 times less than expected with such high infection rates, Streicher said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate across South Africa has also dropped sharply despite the Omicron wave. If hospitalizations and deaths do not increase significantly in the next 2-3 weeks, [a] turning point [the] Dr. Shabir Madhi, an infectious disease expert at the University of the Witwatersland, wrote on Twitter.

Variants that combine high infectivity with significantly reduced toxicity are welcomed by many scientists. Dr. Bruce Walker, an immunologist and founding director at the Ragon Institute in Cambridge, Massachusetts, said that if an Omicron infection is unlikely to make a patient serious, but leaves some immunity afterwards, it is a “natural vaccine.” He said it could work. ..

It may be the beginning of the end.

So far, that’s just a little hope, and with nearly two years of experience, scientists and health officials are wary of assuming good news. But among microbiologists, epidemiologists, and evolutionary biologists who have been wondering how a pandemic ends, a cluster of mutations that increase the infectivity of the virus while diminishing its ability to get sick has long been a favorite scenario. did.

Under these circumstances, the virus becomes an endemic “interfering virus” that becomes established among humans and joins the other four coronaviruses that are the main cause of the common cold. They caused mild illness and then guaranteed their survival by leaving a small amount of immunity. When staying in the upper respiratory tract of the respiratory system, the snuffs and coughs they produce ensure that infectious particles are ejected into the air and left on the surface. However, the mildness of these symptoms allows infected hosts to go to schools, workplaces, supermarkets, gyms, cinemas and is suitable for spreading bacteria.

People exposed to these viruses throughout their lives build some degree of innate immunity. However, the limited immunity of most populations ensures that the virus has potential host grace year after year and year after year. The battle between pathogens and humanity reaches a stalemate.

“That’s what we all want,” said Dr. Stanley Perlman, a virologist at the University of Iowa, who has been studying coronaviruses for decades.

But he said it was too early to know if that hopeful scenario would work for Omicron.

“There were so many twists and turns,” said Pearlman when SARS-CoV-2 struck humans for two years. “I thought Delta was over. We told ourselves,” This will be with us, “and now it doesn’t seem to be true. But we all have hope. “

Others have expressed suspicion earlier than admitting hope.

There is a big difference between South Africa and the United States, and over-reliance on early data is dangerous. In South Africa, mild COVID-19 is the overwhelming standard. This is because 73% of South Africans are under the age of 40 (52% in the United States) and are in an age group with a low risk of severe illness. Only 16 percent of South Africans are over 60 years old (compared to 23 percent here).

In addition, the three waves of infection in South Africa and delayed access to vaccines have resulted in multiple infected and re-infected people. The resulting immunity can lead to more generally milder cases.

If Omicron causes a milder illness, it is only a degree of improvement. If the new variant makes only 10 percent of people heavily infected with COVID-19-cutting its toxicity in half-it seems to be a big win for humans.

However, the gift can be erased by the variant’s ability to spread large enough to jump up. If Omicron is twice as contagious as Delta, even a 50 percent reduction in pathogenicity is a wash. And if it is more than twice as contagious, the hospital will soon start to fill up.

From the end of the pandemic, “even if it’s mild, and I don’t rule it out, Omicron’s growth rate, the huge number of infections it’s causing, and how fast it’s increasing. Being there means we have a long way to go. ” William Hanage, an epidemiologist at Harvard School of Public Health.

If Omicron erodes vaccine protection and easily reinfects COVID-19 survivors, it could be an additional point in favor of the virus.

According to a very preliminary report from South Africa, during the Omicron era, two doses of Pfizer vaccine resulted in 33% protection against infection and 70% protection against hospitalization, down from 80% and 93% last month. did.

Even if pathogenicity is reduced, such numbers can return millions of vaccinated people to a pool of people who are prone to serious illness. It will give the virus the opportunity to regain any benefits it may have brought to humans.

Scientists are sticking to hope, but are keenly aware of the genetic curve ball that the coronavirus can still throw. Even if it suppresses its deadly method and settles for a long stay, its error-prone replication mechanism must continue to generate mutations. And if Omicron is as contagious as it looks, it will have many opportunities to do so.

This virus gives humanity a small genetic benefit today and has the potential to regain it tomorrow. Hanage hasn’t sighed yet.

“Only fools will bet on Mother Nature,” he said.

Melissa Healy, Los Angeles Times

More articles from BDN