Public health leaders urge the public to prepare now for a surge in local COVID-19 Omicron cases – Public Health Insider





The highly infectious variant of Omicron is moving at an astonishing rate. New forecast.. Next week, the number of Omicron cases in King County is projected to skyrocket to three times the highest peak seen in the pandemic. We expect the number to continue to increase in January. Similar patterns are expected to appear in other parts of the United States. The severity of the Omicron case is not yet clear. Most vaccinated people should be protected from severe infections, but more serious cases are seen in unvaccinated people and less severe among vaccinated people. Breakthrough infections are common. This rapid increase in cases can be more devastating than previous waves. It can jeopardize the ability of healthcare systems to care for people. In addition, illness in employees can cause significant disruption to businesses, schools, and key infrastructure. King County residents and workplaces call for immediate measures to reduce risk to protect themselves, their families, and the general public, and to minimize the burden on health care systems and communities. Has been done. The new forecasts are based on the rapid spread of Omicron variants in other countries, along with the latest local sequence data. “A very simple 10-day forecast of this growth rate predicts approximately 2,100 Omicron cases per day in King County on December 22, 2021. This is the Delta Peak in King County in August. It’s about 3.5 times that of. ” Trevor Bedford, Computational Biologist at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. “The greatest risk of this rapid spread of Omicron lies with unvaccinated people,” said Dr. Jeff Duchin, Public Health Officer in Seattle and King County. “Given the relatively high vaccination rates in King County, vaccination and boosting protect many people from serious illness, but this rapid surge has led to unvaccinated people. The number of serious cases will increase rapidly, and the number of less serious breakthrough cases may increase. “ The increase in cases due to Omicron variants has been tracked in local laboratories for much of the work done by the University of Washington. “The UW Medicine Virology Lab tests 200-400 samples a day and sees the mutants grow rapidly within a few days. Currently, 3 minutes of the COVID samples we sequence. More than one is a variant of Omicron, “said Dr. Alex Greninger, Assistant Director, UW Institute for Clinical Virology. Steps to prepare This wave of upcoming events poses new challenges for our community to address. Companies and medical facilities You need to plan the impact on your workforce and mitigate the risks in your workplace.

school After the winter vacation, the impact of more staff and student cases may also be seen. Now is a good time to strengthen your risk mitigation measures, such as universal indoor masking, improved ventilation, and telling students, teachers, and staff that they should stay home if there are signs of illness.

for the public: Gathering with friends, family and loved ones is important to our connection and sense of well-being. Do it as safely as possible and, if possible, limit the number and size of indoor meetings. To make things safer now: Avoid crowded indoor spaces during the holiday season

Limit the number of meetings and, if possible, perform a quick inspection on the day of the meeting

Meetings in well-ventilated areas will be safer. Open the window for fresh air.

Postpone the trip as much as possible

Now is the time to refresh your mask.that is Fit and high quality. Regardless of vaccination status, all persons over the age of 5 are required to wear masks in indoor public places such as grocery stores, retail stores, theaters, recreational facilities, and outdoor events for more than 500 people. I have. Masks are also recommended for everyone in a crowded outdoor environment.

Washington Vaccine locator To find a booster appointment.

Take special precautions for those at higher risk in your life. If the test is positive: Stay home, except for medical care.

take care of yourself. Take a rest and keep hydrating. Take over-the-counter medications such as acetaminophen to improve your mood.

As much as possible, isolate yourself from the rest of your home.

Please tell your close contacts that you may have been infected with COVID-19. Infected individuals can spread COVID-19 48 hours (or 2 days) before symptoms appear or the test is positive. By letting your close contacts know that they may have been exposed to COVID-19, you are helping to protect everyone.

public health There is information about the steps to perform If you or your family are positive. Originally published on December 17, 2021.

