Omicron cases doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in locally spread areas: WHO

A member of the Covid-19 Vaccination and Booster Jab Public Cue at St. Thomas Hospital on December 14, 2021 in London, England.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), variants of the omicron coronavirus have been reported in 89 countries, doubling the number of cases in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with community infections.

Omicrons are spreading rapidly in countries with high levels of herd immunity, but it is unclear whether this is due to the virus’s ability to evade immunity, its inherent increased transmission rate, or a combination of both, WHO said. It is stated in the latest information.

Authorities specified a variant of concern on November 26, shortly after Omicron was first detected, but much remains unknown, including the severity of the disease it causes.

“Data on the clinical severity of Omicron are still limited,” WHO said. “More data is needed to understand the severity profile and how severity is affected by vaccination and existing immunity.”

“There is still limited data available on vaccine efficacy or so far efficacy of Omicron, and there is no peer-reviewed evidence,” he added.

WHO warned that hospitals could be overwhelmed in some places due to the rapid increase in cases.

“Given the ever-increasing hospitalizations in the UK and South Africa and the rapid increase in the number of cases, many healthcare systems can quickly be overwhelmed.”