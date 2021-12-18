Still uncertain about the imminent need for booster doses: government officials

On November 30, 2021, at the Government Vaccine Center in Bangalore, the drug classifies vials of COVID-19 vaccine. Photo: PTI / Shailendra Bhojak

New Delhi: Federal government on December 17, Said beforeThe urgent need for booster immunization of the COVID-19 vaccine remains uncertain for any group of the Indian population.

At a press conference here at the National Media Center, government officials argued that a sufficient number of vaccine doses were available, and therefore availability did not guide the decision on boosters.

Some studies like Small things Conducted by researchers at the British Department of Health and Security, evaluation The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has announced that the antibody produced by two doses of the existing COVID-19 vaccine is a new coronavirus in the body.

Even WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on December 14 that the health agency was not against boosters. As such As long as they are restricted to immunocompromised people and the elderly. Ghebreyesus said WHO opposed boosting immunity in the entire population.

of Interview with her To Wire science Last week, virologist Gagandeep Kang reiterated this view. The Government of India should consider deploying booster doses to immunocompromised people, people over the age of 60, and healthcare professionals. The Indian Medical Association We are also looking for booster immunity for healthcare professionals.

However, to the media on 17 December, Vinod K. Paul, Head of India’s National Expert Group on Vaccine Management for COVID-19, said: [of administering booster shots] Only at the right time. The first goal is to complete the primary vaccination of all eligible adults. “

He added that scientists consulting the government on this issue are looking at relevant data.

A UK study and an ECDC assessment showed higher efficacy when a booster dose of the mRNA vaccine was given after two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. However, Ballam Bhargava, director of the Indian Medical Research Council, sought to downplay the importance of mRNA vaccines in India at a press conference on 17 December.

“MRNA vaccines produce more antibodies than the vaccines currently used in India, but mRNA vaccines also reduce antibody levels faster,” he said.

But even if virologists Shahid Jameel and Kang disagreed with his conclusions, he did not cite research or other sources of his claim. Both said that mRNA vaccines produce more antibodies than vaccines based on other platforms in the first place. Therefore, even if the antibodies induced by the mRNA vaccine are reduced, their absolute amount is still high and may be higher than the antibodies induced by other vaccines.

Bhargava may have tried to downplay the importance of the mRNA vaccine as the Indian government approved the use of Moderna’s vaccine in June of this year, but single doses have not yet landed in the country.

Presser officials said India has registered 101 cases of Omicron mutants so far. Maharashtra (32) has the highest number of cases, followed by Delhi (22), Rajasthan (17), Karnataka (8), Telangana (8), Gujarat (5), Kerala (5) and Andhra Pradesh (1). , Chandigarh (1), Tamil Nadu (1), West Bengal (1).

In particular, the number of people infected with the Omicron mutant from Maharashtra, Delhi, and Karnataka is not very high, and no recent overseas trips have been reported. This indicates that this variant has begun to spread locally.

However, Federal Health Co-Secretary Love Agruwar denied the correct answer to the question in this regard, saying, “Most of the time, I have a travel history. I don’t have just one (I don’t have one).sic). Therefore, it is premature to say. He didn’t share any other information.

Nonetheless, officials attending the presser petitioned the people of the country to avoid unnecessary domestic travel – probably because the second COVID-19 outbreak subsided around May of this year. it’s the first time. They also asked people to test themselves when the overt symptoms first appeared.

Paul said there is no guarantee at this time that the pandemic is progressing “in an unexpected way” and that India could be “quarantined” from future outbreaks. He also said that the modeling exercises so far on the Indian epidemic are not currently valid.

Agarwal also said that people should prefer virtual celebrations to physical celebrations. “If you have a physical meeting, you need to strictly adhere to the proper behavior for COVID,” he said.