As Omicrons surge and COVID records fall, do we need to re-close borders and tighten restrictions?

Australia is on the verge of an identity crisis as countries with high vaccination rates and low COVIDs face the most serious conflicts with SARS-CoV-2.

For the first time in almost two years, we exchanged closed borders and double donuts for sold-out concerts and interstate and international flights. However, some say that when Omicron spreads, opening feels like a coronavirus equivalent to a bungee jump. I’m standing on a shelf this week.

Experts hope that vaccination is the code that saves us, but we are jumping into an unknown world and the cognitive dissonance needed to leap can be painful. I have.

“Everything will work. The vaccination rate is high. We can’t stay trapped forever,” the measured wisdom goes.

But “OMG, look at the numbers!”

Many were surprised when New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazard released one of these numbers out loud this week. The state’s inhabitants have already been veterans of the four-month blockade and are now Accept 25,000 infections per day by January When the state opens.

COVID Zero is now a quaint goal from the Pandemic Policy Archive, and daily infections are already breaking records. There is widespread confusion about the strategies that underpin the decision to reduce limits and move forward.

Many Australians are wondering not only what will happen next, but what they have fought for for 21 months.

“If not now, when?”

For Professor Catherine Bennett, Deakin University’s Director of Epidemiology, the wisdom of open borders has a frank answer: “If not now, when?” She says. “I think it’s important to remember why we eliminated the virus and why we worked so hard to do it, and that was to allow us to be vaccinated.”

She adds that crossing most state borders involves “some testing.” This means that infectious visitors are more likely to be picked up. And this is even more likely with Omicron infections, which progress very rapidly and can be detected after an incubation period of only a few days.

Closing the border was designed to give Australians time to be vaccinated.

However, that does not mean that open borders are easy.

According to Queensland University virologist Ian Mackay, border rules and restrictions as vaccination protection is weakened by early adopters and booster campaigns surge, as well as nationwide spread of Omicron infections. Relieving the virus is rare in such a difficult time.

“The stars are aligned [with spread] And we will open more borders and share more viruses, “he says.

Still, Mackay says he continues to be amazed that the closure of the border has become an important plan for Australia’s pandemic management in the first place.

“That’s something I didn’t expect to see,” he says.

“It’s like the COVID doesn’t exist.”

Eileen Hamilton is very familiar with border unrest.

Residents of South Australia enjoy the last few weeks of their trip to Western Australia for work and family visits, but her travel plans have already been interrupted several times.

“There is certainly a better way to move forward,” says Hamilton.

States like WA have the most to lose by opening borders. They eliminated COVID, but at the expense of separating the inhabitants from their loved ones in other states.

The decision to open the border in February is nearing the end, except to guarantee a month without COVID, and Hamilton believes Western Australia “regrets the opening.”

“I don’t know how good they are here because they don’t have masks to go shopping, they have a lot of business and no travel restrictions. It seems that COVID doesn’t exist. It’s absolutely amazing,” she said. say.

She remembers Robe’s SA Town Experience It became “blacklisted” when the border with Victoria was opened earlier this year and COVID-positive visitors came to town.

“It’s safe to say that the federal government and the prime minister need to live with COVID, but it’s a small business and the people who bear the brunt of it.”

So far, her return flight has been rescheduled twice, and this week her December 31st trip was cancelled.

“I said I’m not worried about going home, but I hope I can go home,” she says.

The only predictable feature of COVID-19 is that, apart from vaccinations and variants, there is a never-ending set of ways to ruin our plans.

Others are adding restrictions

Nancy Baxter of the University of Melbourne says Australia was the first outlier to choose this moment to ease all restrictions while countries around the world were tightening restrictions in the face of Omicron.

“No one else is doing that,” she said.

Bennett argues that delaying the opening of the border denies those who have run out of incentives for Christmas visits to family and friends, but does not make a big difference.

“It doesn’t make a big difference in a couple of weeks. In fact, this is a long-term adaptation to COVID. We have another challenge: how to manage the virus without closing the border. “She says. “The virus has already crossed national borders and is now focused on the booster effect. That’s what we have to invest in.”

Bennett also advocates a national approach to COVID management rather than a state-based approach.

“This is to manage COVID as a country, not as a state,” she says.

ANU Infectious Disease Experts, Like Bennett Professor Peter Collignon seeks calm.. He argued that “we must be careful not to overreact” and “vaccination will continue to protect us.”His ANU colleague Professor Tracy Smart I agree and suggest, “Be patient and don’t panic.”

Zoe Hyde, an epidemiologist at the University of Western Australia, Change the border opening In some states and territories.

She told ABC this week that Omicron’s plans to change the playing field and open the Western Australian border “need some modification.”

Similar cases of delaying or correcting border changes have occurred in the Northern Territory, and when COVID is widespread, low vaccination rates make some indigenous communities vulnerable.

“If COVID-19 is infected in the center of the city, locals may be protected by vaccination, but Aboriginal people visiting from remote areas may buy food, medical care or sports. It’s still vulnerable because it goes to town for, “the author writes.Of the works published in conversation..

Trust in vaccines

With Australia’s successful inoculation of people over the age of 16 at a high rate (from 98.9% of ACT to 79% of WA), the outlook for open borders is very different from the scenario that blamed them in 2020. It became a suggestion.

However, looking at the exponential increase in the number of COVID cases is not as easy as it sounds. Confidence in the effectiveness of the vaccine is key.

Alfred Hospital in Melbourne states that 94% of ICU patients are not fully vaccinated.

And Bennett claims that even vaccinations given a few months ago reduce the risk of serious illness by 50 percent. She estimates that Omicron is 30 percent less likely to cause a serious illness.

“Still, you get 80% protection overall,” she concludes.

Corignon facilitated a similar analysis, COVID mortality in 2021 is much lower than in 2020..

Despite these reasons for maintaining optimism, the virus was unpredictable and the appearance of Omicron in the mixture increased uncertainty if COVID taught us something. ..

While the anecdotal evidence so far is comforting, the increase in Omicron infections in South Africa does not show a comparable increase in hospitalization, but Professor Fiona Russell of the University of Melbourne says how serious Omicron is in different age groups. Understanding what will happen and the effectiveness of the vaccine is “important” to guide the future path.

It is known that this variant of SARS-CoV-2 spreads at an unprecedented rate, doubling its number of cases within 4 days. Delta took over a week.

Early studies have also shown that when a person is infected, Omicron spreads to the bronchi 70% faster than Delta.

in addition, Vaccine immunity declines rapidly, Emphasizes the importance of one-third, even after two doses. Vaccines are generally considered to be less effective against Omicron.

Does the hospital deal with it?

At the same time, a huge number of infections can put pressure on the hospital system.

In New South Wales, hospitals are in the “Red Alert” in case ICU admissions begin to increase. Virus replication, or reference number, now over 2.. Epidemiologists want this number to be below one.

Bennett says that an important part of the missing information is whether the hospitalization is caused by Omicron or, as she suspects, by a residual delta infection.

If it’s Omicron, it’s more of a concern than if it’s Delta, if the variant has just arrived in Australia.

But there is also good news.

Neutralizing immunity declines rapidly, but T cells maintain COVID education and are more easily activated in the event of a virus encounter. This education is cumulative with subsequent doses that are likened to the completion of primary, secondary and higher education. All vaccinations build immunity by increasing the body’s understanding of how to fight the virus.

“There is another arm of the immune system called T cells, and even if antibody levels drop to zero, that doesn’t mean you’re unprotected,” says Professor Russell of the University of Melbourne. “When exposed to the virus, the memory response re-stimulates the immune system via T cells.”

Nevertheless Spreads to the bronchi very quicklyStudies have also shown that replication is much slower when Omicron reaches the lungs, and the effects of the disease may not be as serious overall, at least anecdotally, hospitalization is in the Omicron stratosphere. It supports the reason why it does not seem to match the spread of.

Who are the casual and intimate people now?

But working with Omicron isn’t just about the uncertainty about how open borders affect immunity and hospitalization, or how vaccines affect immunity and hospitalization.

There are also practical considerations for opening.

If a traveler encounters a COVID-positive person as an intimate or accidental contact, how does that affect the trip? And their return home again?

Opening also has practical considerations, such as what happens if there is casual or close contact while traveling.

Different rules in different states As for how to handle close and casual contact, going out at night can mean becoming a day in quarantine at home when crossing the border. It can also be difficult to know what to do if an acquaintance is infected with a virus, as governments and medical services have changed their definitions and contact tracing has been delayed.

Is it a sustainable way of life? This is part of why Bennett advocates a national approach to controlling the virus.

“We have to manage this as a country, not as a state,” she says.

What you need to know about coronavirus:

