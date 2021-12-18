Incidence of HPV-related cervical cancer plummeted after vaccine introduction







The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio HPV related percentage Cervical cancer According to the data reported in, after the introduction of the vaccine, it decreased among women aged 15-39 years in the United States. JAMA Pediatrics.. Taratabibi, BAA colleague from the University of St. Louis School of Medicine conducted a quasi- analysis comparing the incidence and mortality of women with HPV-related cervical cancer. Source: Adobe Stock.

This study compared the incidence and mortality of women from January 2001 to December 2015 with the rates from January 2010 to December 2017. Vaccination against HPV First recommended for women aged 11-26 years in 2006. Tabibi et al. Divided study participants into three age groups (15-24 years, 25-29 years, 30-39 years). From 2001 to 2005, the incidence of the three age groups was 0.86, 6.08, and 13.6 per 100,000 cases, respectively. Mortality rates between groups were 0.08, 0.57, and 1.95, respectively, per 100,000 cases. From 2010 to 2017, the incidence rates for the three age groups were 0.54, 5.1, and 12.1 per 100,000 cases, respectively. Mortality rates between groups were 0.04, 0.59, and 1.86, respectively, per 100,000 cases. Incidence decreased in all three age groups, with the largest difference between the ages of 15 and 24, with a 37.7% (95% CI, 42.24% to 32.75%) decrease. 16.16% decrease (95% CI, 19.45% -12.69%) among participants aged 25-29, 8.03% decrease (95% CI, 9.9% -6.12%) among participants aged 30-39. )had. “Current research is increasing knowledge by quantitatively comparing changes. Incidence of cervical cancer By providing age-based vaccine eligibility and evidence suggesting a reduction in cervical cancer mortality associated with the vaccine, “Tabibi wrote.

