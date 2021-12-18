With the arrival of Omicron confirmed, Maine reports 1,080 new cases and 11 additional deaths.

COVID-19 cases continued to surge in the main as the state reported 1,080 new cases and 11 additional deaths on Saturday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the death toll in Maine is now 1,441.

Doctors hope that the historic surge in Maine will continue, further accelerating with the more contagious variants of Omicron currently in Maine. On Friday, Maine reported the first case of Omicron in five samples from Penobscot County, following genomic sequencing of positive test results reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine.

Across the state, the Main CDC reported on Saturday that 381 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 115 are in critical care centers and 68 are on ventilators.

A year ago, on December 18, 2020, the state reported 191 hospitalized for COVID-19, 46 for critical care, and 17 for mechanical ventilation. At that time, the number of new cases per day in Maine was 590, which is about half the number of new cases in recent years.

Experts believe that the Omicron variant may be less severe than the Delta variant, which fills hospitals in Maine and overwhelms healthcare professionals. However, they say that while Omicron may not cause so serious symptoms in most people, it will spread more easily, become some very ill, and increase the burden that hospitals are already facing. I’m warning you.

Taking booster shots is not only the key to protecting against new varieties, but it’s also important to stay socially distant and wear masks in public, doctors say.

Governor Janet Mills said Friday that Omicron’s arrival was unwelcome but not unexpected. “We knew it was only a matter of time before we could detect the presence of Omicron here in Maine,” she said in a press release. “The points for Maine people are: Vaccine now and wear a mask when you’re indoors in public. The third, whether it’s your first shot or not. Vaccination, whether it’s a shot, can protect your health, prevent you from getting seriously ill, and even save your life, “Mills said.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Dr. Ashish Jar, an infectious disease expert at Brown University’s School of Public Health, expects people to have a “disastrous” January and avoids holiday parties and other large gatherings. I said it should be. “We anticipate a major wave of infection in January,” Jha tweeted.

In addition to the upcoming vaccinations at Maine pharmacies, many booster clinics are emerging, Dr. Shah of Maine tweeted Saturday. The Yarmouth High School Gymnasium includes a vaccination clinic for adults and children over the age of 5 from 2 pm to 4 pm on Sunday, December 19th. Moderna, Pfizer and J & J will be available. The clinic is provided by the Yarmouth Community Coronavirus Task Force and Community Pharmacy.

Walk-in vaccination on Monday “Healthy Holiday Season” Booster Clinic Main Health Office, 110 Free St., Portland, 8: 30-5. Scheduled vaccines on Tuesday will be given at the same location from 8:30 to 5:00. To register, please visit vacuum.mainehealth.org.

Vaccinations are also available at the York County Vaccination Center in Sanford, 1364 Main St. For more information, please contact 207-324-1578.

Saturday John Hopkin’s COVID-19 web page has been reported In the last 28 days, the virus has killed 34,397 people in the United States, with more than 800,000 deaths in the United States.

This is much higher than the members of the US military who died in both World War I and World War II. According to the Pentagon, 521,915 military personnel died in both of these wars.

” Previous

Next ”

