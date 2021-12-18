Health officials urge COVID booster shots for residents of the Sarasota-Manatees area

Health officials are urging residents of the Sarasota-Manatees area to take COVID-19 booster shots in preparation for a potential outbreak of the virus.

According to Thomas Unnasch, Distinguished Health Professor, Department of Public Health, University of South Florida, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in Florida between Sunday and Thursday.

He said on Friday that Omicron variants “really started to take root” in the last three or four days.

“I’m really worried that an outbreak will be seen here and will probably peak in the state by the first week of January,” he said.

The Florida Department of Health reported 291 new COVID-19 cases in Sarasota County during the week of December 10-16. This is an increase from the previous week’s number of cases, 253.

The number of cases per week in Manatee County was 239, while the number of cases per week from December 3 to 9 was 214.

In a statement, Dr. Manuel Gordillo, an epidemiologist and infectious disease expert at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, said the Omicron variant was “much more infectious” than other COVID-19 strains. For example, it is three times more infectious than the delta mutant. ..

Studies show that Omicron may circumvent the antibody protection provided by the vaccine, according to Gordillo.

“And in South Africa, where most people are young and unvaccinated, they are infected with innate immunity from previous COVID infections,” epidemiologists said.

The good news is that the vaccine is still very effective in preventing serious illnesses caused by COVID-19, and booster shots appear to further “strengthen your protection”.

“Getting a booster now or as soon as you qualify is important for those who are already fully vaccinated,” he said.

Gordillo also recommends that those who have not completed the vaccine series complete it as soon as possible and get a booster as soon as they qualify.

“Following COVID vaccination / boosters and other public health recommendations can slow the spread of the infection and reduce the risk of severe and even mild illnesses, which can disrupt the supply chain and the workplace. It can lead to a large number of absenteeism at, “he said.

Status of Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Sarasota Memorial spokesman Kim Savage said in an email that there has been no significant surge in inpatients in the last two weeks. The system reported on Friday that it was treating 24 COVID-19 inpatients. These patients are COVID-19 positive or have been cleared of infection but are still hospitalized.

Herald Tribune asked Savage if the medical system detected a case of Omicron in the hospital, and she replied that she did not have the advanced testing platform needed to distinguish the strain of COVID-19. She turned the Herald Tribune to the health department.

Chuck Henry, a health officer at the Sarasota County Office of the Florida Department of Health, said Omicron variants data are being tracked by DOH’s state office. Herald-Tribune was unable to contact a state government spokesperson by the press time.

Booster demand in Sarasota and Manatee counties

Several pharmacies in the Sarasota-Manatees region have recently told Herald-Tribune that interest in COVID-19 vaccines, especially boosters, has increased at least somewhat.

Ahlam Faqqouseh, a pharmacist at Family Care Discount Pharmacy in Bradenton, said there has been increasing interest in vaccination, especially boosters, since early November. During the fall, different age groups were targeted for boosters.

CVS district leader John Knisley said the CVS pharmacy in Sarasota County is also steadily seeing “a little more” interest in vaccination. But the company is meeting demand.

“We have successfully met the demand for COVID vaccination for populations of 5-11 and boosters for individuals over the age of 18,” the CVS statement said.

Ann Snaves covers the city and county governments of the Herald Tribune.