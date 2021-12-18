Sudbury Health Unit is preparing to provide COVID-19 vaccine booster

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic and Reservation Added to Improve Local Capability Photo by file photo

Article content The Sudbury Health Unit is strengthening the community’s ability to support the COVID-19 vaccination program in preparation for Monday, when all individuals over the age of 18 are eligible for booster vaccination.

Article content Public Health Sudbury and a district spokesperson said they were able to add more than 4,400 new COVID-19 vaccination appointments after relocating staff resources from many major public health programs and services. .. The Ontario Government announced on December 15 that it is rapidly accelerating the rollout of booster doses by expanding eligibility and shortening the dosing interval three months after the individual’s second dose. .. Nastassia McNair, program manager for PHSD, said health units are trying to incorporate the booster effect into their weapons as soon as possible to immunize and protect people from COVID-19 and highly contagious variants of Omicron. “We haven’t detected Omicron locally yet, but it’s starting to spread throughout Ontario, and this new variant has significantly increased case rates,” McNair said. “At Omicron, our focus is on reducing serious illness and hospitalization, so the COVID-19 vaccine is so important that we can get its booster immunity.” Public health will increase the number of local COVID-19 vaccination clinics to support the deployment of booster doses. Herd immunity clinics will continue to be offered at the Carmichael Arena in Greater Sudbury, and the Health Unit has added new COVID-19 vaccination facilities to the Gerson Community Center and Arena. “We are also working on adding immune devices to existing clinics, making more appointments, and extending clinic time in our district area,” McNair said. I did.

Article content As the health unit shifts its focus to booster vaccinations, it will also begin accepting carry-on at vaccination clinics. “We paused the walk-in because of the clinic flow and with great care when we were really focused on deploying vaccines between the ages of 5 and 11,” McNair said. rice field. “We are currently accepting individuals over the age of 50 or other qualified individuals, including the indigenous community, some healthcare professionals, and the possibility of moderate or severe immunodeficiency. Includes sexual individuals. “ Beginning December 20, all Ontario citizens over the age of 18 are eligible to schedule booster effect bookings through the state’s online booking system. Residents of the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts can also make a reservation by calling 705-674-2299 Monday through Friday from 8 am to 6 pm. COVID-19 vaccination is also available to participating pharmacies and primary care providers as of Friday. Residents are advised to call in advance or visit the Ontario Government website to find participating pharmacies in their area. Appointments can be booked 3 months or 84 days after the individual receives the second dose. Individuals over the age of 50, and other individuals who are already eligible to book at 6-month (168 days) intervals, can now call the State Vaccine Contact Center to rebook at an earlier date. rice field. Also, starting December 20th, you will be able to change your booking through Ontario’s online booking system.

Article content “COVID-19 Booster Shot provides excellent protection against severe illness and hospitalization. Coupled with other public health measures, it is another additional layer of protection,” McNair said. “The more people are vaccinated, the more it helps protect more people.” She added that she hopes that increased COVID-19 vaccination rates and stronger public health measures will slow the spread of the virus. “Public health has a call center where individuals can call and ask questions if they have concerns,” McNair said. “You can also talk to your pharmacist or healthcare provider to make informed decisions. It’s also important to contact your immune system for more information. Make sure everyone has their vaccine. I want to. “ Public health shows which COVID-19 vaccination clinics carry which vaccine products. All public health clinics offer one of two mRNA vaccine brands. ModernaSpikevax, or Pfizer for children and adults-BioN Tech Comirnaty. For adult vaccination, the adult doses of the Pfizer-BioN Tech Comirnaty vaccine and the Moderna Spikevax vaccine can be safely exchanged. For more information on COVID-19 vaccinations and clinics in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts, please visit bit.ly/3E189v6. The Local Journalism Initiative was made possible by federal funding. [email protected] Twitter: @SudburyStar