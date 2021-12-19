“Unprecedented” surge in wastewater COVID viral load





San Diego (CNS) – A “unprecedented” surge in COVID-19 viral load in wastewater collected from a primary wastewater treatment facility in San Diego County was reported on Saturday by researchers at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine. The amount of COVID-19 virus detected in wastewater predicts the number of COVID-19 cases in the region up to 3 weeks before the clinical diagnosis report, the researchers said. Wastewater screening acts as an early warning system because people infected with COVID-19 shed the virus in their stool before symptoms appear. “The results of the wastewater screening reported on Friday are different from what the team has seen so far,” said Jackie Carr of the University of California, San Diego Health. Both delta and omicron variants of the virus were detected in wastewater. “This supports previous county reports that Omicron is already here and circulating in our community,” said Dr. Wilma Uten, a public health officer in San Diego County. Authorities are unable to reach the victims in time as the fierce fire destroys Poway’s house

Robnite, a professor and wastewater screening leader at the University of California, San Diego, said: Of medicine. Researchers and public health officials said they hope to encourage communities to step up their efforts to help mitigate the expected surge in warnings. In addition to wearing face masks in indoor public spaces, as recently mandated in California, they urged people to get vaccines and boosters if they haven’t already. We also recommend downloading CA Notify’s contact notification system to your smartphone to limit the amount of time you spend indoors and remove masks with others, and take steps to improve indoor ventilation and air filtration. did. Christopher Longhurst, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Digital Officer at the University of California, San Diego, said: “Don’t wait. If you feel a slight symptom, if you think you may have come into contact with a person with COVID-19, if you gather in a crowd without a mask, if you are planning a gathering— Test, test, test. “ A sketch of a man suspected of attempting kidnapping has been released in Vista

The COVID-19 PCR test is available at the University of California, San Diego, various sites in San Diego County, other healthcare providers, and local pharmacies. Rapid antigen testing at home is available from retail pharmacies and online vendors. Those who test positive for COVID-19 should consult their healthcare provider. San Diego County has only one major wastewater treatment facility in the Point Loma district. Nearly two-thirds of the county’s inhabitants, including those living on the University of California, San Diego campus, washed away all their excrement. UCSD researchers pick up wastewater samples collected and stored by inspectors at the treatment plant. They bring samples to the La Jolla campus lab and test for the COVID-19 virus along with wastewater samples collected from more than 350 campus buildings. All positive samples are sequenced to track viral variants. The team can detect at least one infected, asymptomatic person living or working in a large building with more than 500 people on the UCSD campus. They found that notifying residents of each building of positive wastewater increased the COVID-19 test rate by a factor of 13. Officials said this approach enabled early detection of 85% of COVID-19 cases on the UCSD campus. Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.



Close modal



Suggest a fix Suggest a fix

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fox5sandiego.com/news/coronavirus/unprecedented-spike-in-wastewater-covid-viral-load-uc-san-diego-report/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos