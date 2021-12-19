The latest COVID spikes don’t overwhelm NYC hospitals like they used to





However, new hospitalizations and deaths have so far averaged well below the spring 2020 peak, and during the winter wave when vaccination has just begun, city data, even at this time of last year. Shows. According to Dr. Eric Legome, who oversees two of the seven ERs in the network, the Mount Sinai Health System’s emergency room has recently seen about 20% more patients in all conditions. But at least so far, “we see far more treatment and release coronavirus patients than previous waves,” he said. Many are looking for tests, help with mild or moderate symptoms, or monoclonal antibody therapy, but few need oxygen or hospitalization, Legome said. He runs ERs at Mount Sinai West and Mount Sinai Morningside. Hospitalization and death tend to increase or decrease weeks after the incident occurs. But Dr. Fritz François, head of hospital operations at NYU Langone Health, said so far that he “is actually seeing something different” from the previous surge. For one thing, he said, COVID-19 patients are returning home a little earlier. NYU Langone has seen a slight increase in patients with COVID-19, currently totaling about 80 at several hospitals in New York City and nearby Long Island. According to François, this is about 80% less than last winter’s peak summation. NYU Langone continues to update plans to deal with spikes, but such preparations are just “new common sense,” he said. Even with the vast Northwell Health system, “if that happens, we’re ready to do it again,” but vaccination and nearly two years of experience are now in a different situation. , Integrated operation. “We are confident that we can overcome this, but this time there are some challenges and I think we need to consider it a bit more carefully,” he said. Among them, as Omicron becomes more prevalent, more staff may become ill or quarantined when there is a shortage of staff in many hospitals across the country for a variety of reasons. Northwell fired about 1,400 people (about 2% of staff) earlier this fall because they refused to vaccinate. Still, D’Angelo said there are enough staff to handle the expected needs. Northwell, the state’s largest folk medical system with about 20 hospitals in and around New York City, had about 400 COVID-19-positive patients as of Friday. Not to mention the point of January last year, 3,500 in early spring 2020. According to Dangero, about a quarter are vaccinated, up from about 10-15% a month ago, and most people with underlying health problems. is. The NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital System states that COVID-19 hospitalizations are increasing “slowly but steadily”, but all hospitals are operating normally.

