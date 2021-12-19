Which mask is most effective against Omicron?Experts are divided, but most people say they throw away cloth masks-nationwide

Canadians are urged to throw away certain types of masks in favor of what experts say will provide more protection against new, rapidly spreading variants of Omicron.

Dr. Peter Juni, head of the Ontario Scientific Advisory Board, said Friday that a single-layer cloth mask may not be sufficient to protect against Omicron.

“The problem here is that with a single layer, the ability to filter is absolutely minimal and makes no difference,” said Juni, who pointed out the use of the KN95 respirator as a more effective option. ..

A new debate about the use of masks, Canada’s Omicron-led Fifth Wave continues to push daily case numbers to record numbers not seen in months, imposing numerous public health measures and restrictions on the state. This is because they are urging them to enact.

Single-layer cloth masks have no effect on Omicron, says Ontario's Scientific Advisory Table Director.

Juni’s recommendation to throw away single-layer cloth masks calls for some public health experts to review masking guidelines and encourage more active use of respiratory and medical masks than cloth masks. It was issued inside.

Colin Furness, an epidemiologist at the University of Toronto, said public health authorities need to strongly encourage the use of the KN95 respiratory system in indoor public places.

Furness told the Canadian press that campaigns to promote its use should include resources to help Canadians find the best respiratory system.

"It's the public education we really need," Furnes said. "The fact that people are themselves for this is a tragedy."

















In November, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) updated its guidelines on the use of masks, suggesting that respiratory organs such as the KN95 are more effective than non-medical masks.

“In general, non-medical masks help prevent the spread of COVID-19, but medical masks and respiratory organs provide better protection,” PHAC said on the mask information web page. increase.

Authorities also recommended the use of medical masks or respiratory organs for people in vulnerable groups, or those at high risk of contracting COVID-19 in work or living conditions.

At a press conference on Friday, Dr. Teresatam, Director of Public Health, Canada, also emphasized Canadians to follow PHAC’s latest guidance on indoor ventilation and “proper use, construction, and conformance of face masks.” ..

Respiratory seems to be the consensus among public health professionals and officials as the gold standard of protection against Omicron, but the additional protection provided by respiratory is that the mask is suitable for the human face. Immediately point out that it relies heavily on being installed.

It is detailed that Dr. Gerard Evans, the chair of infectious diseases at Queen’s University, immediately pointed out.

“The amount of additional protection you get from the N95 respirator is slightly better than a medical mask if it hasn’t been fit tested,” Evans said.

While the protection provided by the respiratory system, when properly worn, has advantages, Evans also clearly states that the high cost of acquiring them on a regular basis and the N95 hindering communication in the community environment. Pointed out the lack of evidence. Manufactures medical masks.

"Therefore, there are no studies showing that wearing N95 statistically or clinically reduces COVID 19 infections, which is more than a medical mask," Evans said. "In fact, we have pretty good evidence. Medical masks clearly work by reducing the overall infection."

















PHAC provides various guidance on what appears to be the general use of masks: “Respiratory organs worn in the community need to be formally fitted tested as required in some occupational environments. There is no such thing. “

Evans also said that the increase in Omicron infections is not because it is “more airborne”, but because of the viral nature that the respiratory tract may further protect users. Rather, he said, because the virus replicates rapidly in infected cells, people with the mutant begin to release a higher load of the virus.

However, Evans’s conclusion is as follows. “If you have a lot of money and can buy either an N95 mask or the equivalent, go ahead and buy.”

“But if you can, get a medical mask. It’s not that expensive … and even if you can’t afford it, if you have some good cloth masks, use them and Don’t forget to clean them. If you think it’s appropriate, about double masking. “

— — Use The Canadian Press files