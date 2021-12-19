Efficacy of Namilumab and Infliximab in the Treatment of COVID-19 Pneumonia





Severe or fatal COVID-19 disease is often associated with dysregulated inflammation.One study published this week Lancet, We evaluated the efficacy of two anti-inflammatory drugs in patients admitted with COVID-19. The drugs studied namilumab, Granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor inhibitor, and Infliximab, Tumor necrosis factor inhibitor. Researchers have launched CATALYST, a randomized, multicenter, multigroup, multistage, parallel-group, open-label, indication, phase II, proof-of-concept study. This study recruited inpatient COVID-19 patients aged 16 years and older. The patient was admitted to one of nine UK hospitals with COVID-19 pneumonia and C-reactive protein (CRP) levels of 40 mg / L or higher. Participants were randomly assigned to receive either regular care, regular care and a single intravenous dose of infliximab (5 mg / kg), or regular care and a single intravenous dose of namilumab (150 mg). Was done. From June 15, 2020 to February 18, 2021, investigators enrolled 146 participants, of whom 54 received regular care, 57 received namilumab, and 35 received infliximab. I did. The primary endpoint of this study was improvement of inflammation, measured by CRP concentration over time and analyzed by the Bayesian multilevel model. After adjusting for other factors that influence patient outcomes, namilumab reduced CRP levels by 97% and infliximab reduced CRP levels by 15%. In the namilumab group, 134 adverse events were reported in 55% (n = 30) of patients. By comparison, the usual care group recorded 134 adverse events that occurred in 54% of patients (n = 29). Among the recipients of infliximab, 69% (n = 20) of patients had 102 adverse events. The corresponding routine care group experienced 112 adverse events in 50% of patients (n = 17). Mortality occurred in 11% (n = 6) of patients with namilumab and 19% (n = 10) of the usual care group. 14% (n = 4) died in the infliximab group and 15% (n = 5) died in the normal care group. Completed CATALYST studies showed that only namilumab reduced inflammation when measured at CRP levels. A significant 97% reduction in CRP concentration should encourage further investigation of namilumab for the treatment of COVID-19.

