Most of the world’s vaccines will not be able to prevent infection from Omicron

More and more preliminary studies suggest that the Covid vaccine used in most parts of the world provides little protection against infection with the highly contagious Omicron mutant.

All vaccines still seem to be available Considerable degree of protection For serious illness from Omicron, the most important goal. However, when boosted, only Pfizer and Moderna shots appear to have succeeded in stopping the infection, and these vaccines are not available in most of the world.

Other shots, including vaccines manufactured in AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, China and Russia, do little to stop the spread of Omicron, early studies show. And as most countries build their vaccination programs around these vaccines, the gap can have a profound impact on the pandemic process.

The global proliferation of infections in a world where billions of people remain unvaccinated not only threatens the health of vulnerable individuals, but also increases the chances of the emergence of more variants. The disparity in ability of countries to survive a pandemic will almost certainly widen.And the news that vaccines are limited in their effectiveness against Omicron infections could push demand for vaccination across developing countries with many people. Already hesitant or crazy about other health problems.