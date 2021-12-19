Health
Most of the world’s vaccines will not be able to prevent infection from Omicron
More and more preliminary studies suggest that the Covid vaccine used in most parts of the world provides little protection against infection with the highly contagious Omicron mutant.
All vaccines still seem to be available Considerable degree of protection For serious illness from Omicron, the most important goal. However, when boosted, only Pfizer and Moderna shots appear to have succeeded in stopping the infection, and these vaccines are not available in most of the world.
Other shots, including vaccines manufactured in AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, China and Russia, do little to stop the spread of Omicron, early studies show. And as most countries build their vaccination programs around these vaccines, the gap can have a profound impact on the pandemic process.
The global proliferation of infections in a world where billions of people remain unvaccinated not only threatens the health of vulnerable individuals, but also increases the chances of the emergence of more variants. The disparity in ability of countries to survive a pandemic will almost certainly widen.And the news that vaccines are limited in their effectiveness against Omicron infections could push demand for vaccination across developing countries with many people. Already hesitant or crazy about other health problems.
Most of the evidence so far is based on laboratory experiments that do not capture the full range of the body’s immune response, not from tracking the effects on the actual population. But the results are spectacular.
Pfizer and Moderna Shots use new mRNA technology to always provide the best protection against infections of all variants. All other vaccines are based on old methods of eliciting an immune response.
Chinese vaccines Sinopharm and Sinovac — almost half of all shots delivered worldwide — Nearly zero protection from Omicron infections.. The majority of people in China received these shots. These shots are also widely used in low and middle income countries such as Mexico and Brazil.
Preliminary efficacy studies in the UK have shown that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is incapable of stopping Omicron infection 6 months after vaccination. 90 percent of people vaccinated in India I received this shot under the brand name Covishield. Widely used in much of sub-Saharan Africa, Covax, a global Covid vaccine program, distributes 67 million doses of vaccine to 44 countries.
Researchers predict that the Russian Sputnik Vaccine, which is also used in Africa and Latin America, will show an equally gloomy ERA against Omicron.
Demand for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was skyrocketing in Africa. This is because its one-off delivery regimen facilitates delivery in low resource environments. However, it also shows a negligible ability to stop Omicron infection.
Antibodies are the first line of defense induced by vaccines.However, shots also stimulate the growth of T cells, and preliminary studies have shown that these T cells Still recognizes variants of Omicron, This is important to prevent severe illness.
“The first thing you lose is protection against asymptomatic mild infections, and what you hold much better is protection against severe illness and death,” said John, a virologist at Weil Cornell Medicine in New York. Moore said. He calls it a “silver lining” and so far Omicron seems to be less deadly than the Delta type.
However, this protection will not be sufficient to prevent Omicron from causing global turmoil, said J. Stephen Morrison, director of the Global Health Policy Center at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
“The scale of the infection is so large that it will overwhelm the healthcare system just because the denominator is potentially very large,” he said. “If infections surge and shock around the world, what does the world on the other side look like? It’s” the war is over “or” the war has just entered another stage. ” mosquito? We are not starting to think about that. “
People with breakthrough cases may experience only asymptomatic infections or mild illnesses, but can infect unvaccinated people with the virus.
Dr. Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi, the global vaccine alliance, needs more data before concluding the effectiveness of vaccines against Omicron, and accelerated vaccination is the focus of pandemic response. Said that it should continue to be.
Preliminary data from South Africa show that Omicron is far more likely to have already been re-infected with Covid than the original virus or previous variants. However, some public health experts say that countries that have already experienced the brutal wave of Covid, such as Brazil and India, may have buffers against Omicron, and post-infection vaccination is high. He says he believes in producing antibody levels.
Ramanan Laxmina Rayan, an epidemiologist in New Delhi, said: According to him, the immunization rate for adults in India is only about 40%, but in some areas 90% are exposed to the virus.
“No doubt Omicron will hit India,” he said. “But I hope India has some protection for vaccination and exposure.”
China does not have this layer of protection to back up weak vaccines. A relatively small number of people have been previously exposed due to China’s aggressive efforts to stop the spread of the virus within the border. Only an estimated 7 percent of the Wuhan people who started the pandemic were infected.
Much of Latin America has relied on Chinese and Russian vaccines, and AstraZeneca. Mario Rosemblatt, a professor of immunology at the University of Chile, said that more than 90% of Chileans received two doses of one vaccine, most of which were Coronavac, Sinovac shots. He said the high vaccination rates, combined with early reports that Omicron did not cause serious illness, led to a false sense of security in the country.
Coronavirus Pandemic: Important Things to Know
“We need to make people understand that it doesn’t work that way. Higher infection rates increase the number of people who get sick, which saturates the healthcare system,” he said. Told.
Brazil has recommended a third dose to all vaccinated people and has begun to use Pfizer’s vaccine for all boosters, but only 40% of vaccinated people have an additional dose. I received it. Dr. Amilcar Tanuri, a virologist at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, was cautiously optimistic that high levels of previous Covid exposure could slow down the effects of Omicron, but was first vaccinated. Said that the most vulnerable Brazilians were infected with Coronavac, reaching tens of millions. In addition, AstraZeneca was given.
Morrison called Omicron’s ability to circumvent vaccination protection a “major setback” for low- and middle-income countries, far from booster discussions and still focused on providing the first shot. ..
“The world is divided into two parts, isn’t it?” He said. “Someone who has a quick path to boosters and some who have very limited progress, and suddenly become the target of this new rush.”
Only 13% of Africans receive at least one Covid vaccine.
Dr. Lakshmi Narayan said the Indian government, of which he occasionally advises, is considering booster shots, but Delta variants still pose a significant threat to India, with two vaccinations providing protection against Delta. offer. Therefore, the government may focus on giving two doses to unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people, or have elderly or high-risk medical conditions as protection against Omicron. It is difficult to choose whether to give people additional immunity.
The news that non-mRNA vaccines provide little protection against infection from Omicron could further erode the demand for shots. Countries that are already struggling to build demandSaid Morrison.
“This challenges the entire value of the vaccine,” he said. “If you are far behind and then you suffer from this, it will nourish anti-vaccine sentiment and weaken your self-confidence.”
Tolbert Nyenswah, a senior researcher at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said the new threat to countries in the southern world that depend on non-mRNA vaccines did not help wealthy countries share or build the technology. Said that it was an accusation. Production bases in low- and middle-income countries..
As a result, dangerous variants will continue to emerge from areas with low vaccination rates and prolong the pandemic, predicted Dr. Nyenswah, Liberia’s Deputy Minister of Health through the outbreak of Liberia’s worst Ebola.
Dr. Berkley of Gavi said it is a serious mistake to assume that countries are easing the promotion of vaccination or that it is worth distributing only the mRNA vaccine.
“If developed countries don’t want these vaccines, we don’t want these vaccines,” he said. “Of course, if these vaccines were found to prevent serious illness or death, that would be a misunderstanding.”
Lindsey Tutel.. Carl Zimmer When Emily Shmor Report that contributed.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/19/health/omicron-vaccines-efficacy.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]