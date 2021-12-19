Increasing number of blood cancer patients dying from Covid in England and Wales | Coronavirus

The minister has been accused of failing to protect the most vulnerable people from an increase in Covid cases after it was revealed that people with blood cancer had a higher rate of death from the coronavirus than in the early days of the pandemic.

Due to record high daily cases as a result of the Omicron variant, charities have helped shield at the onset of the pandemic. People with a suppressed immune system are at risk at work. You feel obliged, have access to treatment, and are less likely to be protected from the vaccine.

According to an analysis of official data by Blood, more than 3,000 patients with blood cancer (more than 1 in 100 people with the disease in England and Wales) have died from Covid. cancer United Kingdom. This is despite the long-term shielding of these patients to avoid contact with the virus.

People with blood cancers now account for a much higher percentage of Covid deaths than before. The figures suggest 1 in 23 Covid deaths from July to September, compared to 1 in 45 deaths from January to March.

Charities said they believe this increase is related to the end of the shield and the fact that people with blood cancers are weakening the immune system, which is unlikely to respond strongly to the vaccine. They called for the reintroduction of greater support for those with serious immune system impacts, including short-term financial support for those unable to work from home.

There is anecdotal evidence that some patients struggle to secure a booster 3 months after the third vaccination. There was also confusion about how government-purchased antivirals could be accessed, and the minister said it would be available starting last week.

“Given how vulnerable people with blood cancer to Covid, what is the rise of Omicron for our community due to the shocking lack of messages and advice on how to stay safe? I’m very worried about what that means, “said Chief Gemma Peters, a UK executive in blood cancer.

“Government policies for times of greatest danger seem to have shifted from protecting vulnerable people to being totally unprotected. NHS As the Omicron variant becomes established, it owes to the memory of 3,101 people who have already died in Covid to do a much better job of protecting people with blood cancer in difficult weeks.

“They need to help people with blood cancer by providing clear communication, easy access to booster immunity, and financial support for those who cannot work from home. This is Covid. It is the best way to save the lives of the most vulnerable people to, and we want them to feel the urgency to give them the protection they need. “

She advised people with blood cancer who were positive for Covid after the PCR test to contact the hospital’s treatment team. A new Covid drug distribution unit has been set up within the Whitehall to oversee the distribution of limited antiviral drugs that may help the most vulnerable.

Fiona Loud, policy director at Kidney Care UK, said she told her that the patient felt forgotten. “Since the shield ended in the summer, there has been no additional information for those who are more at risk than the general public, despite the rapid onset of the Omicron mutant,” she said. “We are concerned that lack of clarity and lack of information can lead to thousands of people not knowing what to do. That is not enough.

“We, along with 12 other major health charities and 11 lawmakers, are immunodeficient so that we can coordinate between the vaccines, treatments and information provided to keep this group of 500,000 people safe. After all, someone in the government should be responsible for these individuals because too many people feel they are ignored and disappointed. . “

A source from the Ministry of Health said:

“Communications have already been sent to Primary Care, Secondary Care, and 119 in connection with the Severe Immunosuppression Cohort Booster Program, and updates will continue to be shared.”