Fort St. John vaccinated are confused by the lack of a drop-in clinic option on the state website.

British Columbia’s Northern Health authorities use their website to find local vaccine sites after some residents of Fort St. John have been invited to boosters to clinics outside their city. Is urging people who want to get another vaccine dose.

Travis Caviezel was one of those who was confused by the state’s automated messaging system when trying to book COVID-19 immunity for his father.

“He was notified in November that he could hit his third shot,” Caviezel told CBC News. “I tried to book through the link sent to him, and every time it says there is no clinic available.”

“I tried many times, but a few weeks later I went to a local pharmacy and immediately got his booster shot.”

He wasn’t the only one, as other locals clicked on the link in the automatic vaccine message and were told that the available clinics were in a nearby municipality.

that is State website Northern Health spokesman Erin Collins explained that the list of sites available to enroll in immunization does not include the Drop-in Vaccine Clinic.

She said instead people should find the nearest drop clinic or pharmacy offering that dose. Health authorities own website, This is the latest.

“By its very nature, the Drop Inclinic is structured so that it does not require a reserved reservation,” she said. “What we’ve been recommending to people for months is to check out local community information on the Northern Health website.”

Earlier this year, the Drive-Through Vaccine Clinic in Fort St. John, British Columbia was lined with trucks and other vehicles. (Northern Health)

On Friday, some health authorities throughout BC Questions faced Why they were reducing the availability of vaccination clinics in some areas during the winter holidays.

Growing studies suggest that the COVID-19 Omicron variant, which is believed to be more contagious than previous mutations in coronavirus, may also pose a risk to those who have twice the dose of the vaccine. It suggests that there is sex.

The National Advisory Board on Immunity in Canada strongly recommends that Canadians over the age of 50 receive a third dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine after a second to 6 months. I suggested that people between the ages of 18 and 49 do the same.

The health authorities’ website also includes a map that explains what people need to bring to prove eligibility if another dose is needed.

“Drop Inclinic is another way to make it much more convenient and accessible to people, whether they are looking for a first, second, or third dose if they are eligible. “Mr. Collins said.

“We are continuously working to see the overall immunity rate in the north rise.”

Currently, the third invitation to receive the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine includes people aged 65 and over, indigenous adults aged 18 and over, people receiving treatment with weakened immunity, and the AstraZeneca vaccine. Priority is given to those who have been vaccinated twice.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said Friday that even if public clinics were closed, there are still ways for people to be vaccinated through local pharmacies. According to Dix, there are 1,800 pharmacy clinic reservations in the north and 450 slots reserved in the next two weeks.

You can find the website of Northern Health Vaccine Clinic here.. Immunize BC’s telephone helpline in British Columbia is 1-833-838-2323, and BC’s registration portal does not include drop-in clinics, but only clinics that accept pre-booking. It has been. here..