Omicron demands that we regain some restrictions





While getting more information about the severity of Omicron and its ability to evade vaccines, people need to regain some restrictions on how they mix for weeks. Combination of Significantly increased transmission speed Uncertainty in the severity of the disease and the level of vaccine protection means that we will have to rethink our open plan in the next few weeks and until the uncertainty is resolved. These schemes were based on modeling using delta variants rather than ommicrons, which are suspected to be responsible for most of the positive cases reported in New South Wales on Sunday. A long COVID-19 test cue at Rose Bay, Sydney on Thursday. credit:Kate Gerati Booster program enhancements We need to continue, but it will take months to fully implement and cannot be our only weapon. Nationally, unrestricted restrictions need to be strengthened and some of the unrestricted restrictions need to be re-imposed. The easiest is Revival of indoor mask requirements, This represents a minimal imposition and costs virtually nothing. Canceling, or at least strictly restricting, large indoor events where people gather nearby and serve alcohol is not popular, especially during the Christmas New Year, but it should be understood as a temporary measure. I have.

Australia has undoubtedly managed the COVID-19 pandemic better than any other rich country. If the per capita mortality rate were the same as in the UK, then 54,000 would have died instead of 2,000. We succeeded because both national and jurisdiction-level governments made rigorous decisions as needed, based on the best available evidence, and the majority of the population understood and endorsed those decisions. did. Yes, there was a problem with quarantine leaks and thousands of Australians were stranded abroad, but border restrictions effectively limited the spread of the pre-vaccination era. The vaccine program started late, but with the urgency of the delta outbreak that began in June in Sydney, our double dose rate is now one of the highest in the world. A booster immune program initiated in November was recommended due to reports of weakened immunity within 6 months of vaccination. Quarantine has helped keep the number of COVID-19 low in Australia. credit:Edwina Pickles Armed with the estimated safety of vaccine protection, the government has promised to “open” in line with achieving target levels of vaccine coverage. At these levels, hospitals and their intensive care units are expected to be able to deal with, providing the best possible care to those who are infected with COVID-19 and do not compromise other important services.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smh.com.au/national/omicron-demands-we-bring-back-some-restrictions-20211219-p59ite.html

