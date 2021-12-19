The CDC overestimates vaccinated older people among the rapidly prevailing variants of Omicron.





Tampa, Florida — The CDC incorrectly counted the second dose and booster shots given as the first vaccine to Americans over the age of 65. This means that there are more unvaccinated older people than previously thought. Bloomberg reports that CDC data show that the number of older people who received at least one coronavirus vaccine was 99.9% in a few weeks. Last weekend, that number changed to 95 percent. Dr. Thomas Unnash, a prominent health professor at the University of South Florida’s College of Public Health, is afraid that highly contagious variants of Omicron will look for older people at risk during this holiday season. “People who are not vaccinated will be at very high risk for this virus,” he said. “This is a very infectious virus.” According to Unnasch, the viral replication rate in Florida was 1.14 two weeks ago. At the end of last week, the rate soared to 7.55, which means that for every 100 Florida people infected with the coronavirus, 755 others are infected. Unnasch says it’s caused by a variant of Omicron. “It’s much more contagious than anything else,” he said. In fact, because it is so contagious, Unnasch predicts that everyone in Florida will be exposed to this variant in the next six weeks. “By February 2, 2021, 100 percent of people will be exposed,” he said. Unnasch advertises the vaccine in booster shots as the best defense against Omicron, but advises unvaccinated seniors to stay safe around their families on Christmas. He suggests opening windows to allow ventilation, wearing masks as much as possible, and spending some time outdoors. Most importantly, he says, don’t spend too much time around other unvaccinated families.

