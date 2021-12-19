First case of Omicron variant confirmed in Vermont





Christine Soichak, who works at a local high school, is preparing for a rapid antigen Covid-19 test on students at the Enosberg Public Security Building on Friday. The Vermont Department of Health announced the first confirmed case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 on Saturday.Photo by Glenn Russell / VT Digger Vermont’s first case Omicron variant The State Department announced on Saturday that it had been confirmed to be infected with Covid-19. Specimens were collected on December 8 from patients in their 30s in Lamoille County, according to a Ministry of Health press release. According to the release, the individual was fully vaccinated and experienced mild symptoms. The findings are not unexpected, and “more cases will be identified in the next few days,” health commissioner Mark Levine said in a statement. According to global studies, Omicron variants spread faster and more efficiently than the current predominant strain, Delta, the Ministry of Health said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hopes that anyone infected with Omicron can spread the virus to others, even if they are vaccinated or have no symptoms. Scientists continue to study the severity of diseases associated with Omicron and the effectiveness of vaccines against them. The Ministry of Health urged Vermonters to be vaccinated and get booster shots. Omicron It will become the dominant stock in the coming months. “When the effectiveness of the initial vaccine begins to decline, boosters provide the necessary protection against adverse consequences such as serious illness, hospitalization and death, especially for those who are vulnerable to age and health. “Mr. Levine said. The announcement will be made the day after Miro Weinberger, Mayor of Burlington. Announced on Friday The city’s detection of signs of “very limited” mutations associated with Omicron in its wastewater indicates that it is likely to have been there. After the announcement, Levine said the first case of Omicron could be confirmed “in a few days.” “This cannot be emphasized enough. All Vermonters need to be protected as soon as possible, so vaccinate and vaccinate children over 5 years old. Inoculate booster shots. If you have a plan, inoculate as soon as possible, “says Levine. Sign up for a guide to the global coronavirus outbreak and its impact on Vermont to keep up-to-date development information in your inbox. Did you value this story? If so, support VTDigger’s non-profit journalism during today’s year-end membership drive. Your gift empowers our local journalism and sends 10 meals to the Vermont Food Bank. Help send 40,000 meals from 4,000 readers by New Year’s Eve! Health care Submit below: about Email: [email protected] Send us your thoughts VTDigger is currently accepting letters to the editor. Learn more about guidelines and access to letter forms.

