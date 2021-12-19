The number of cases of NB Active COVID-19 increased, 108 new cases on Sunday





Halifax- Health officials in New Brunswick reported 108 new cases of COVID-19 and 82 recovery on Sunday, increasing the total number of active infections to 1,258. Health officials say no new cases of the Omicron variant have been found since Friday. To date, New Brunswick has identified 30 cases of this variant. A total of 43 people are hospitalized, 13 of whom are being treated in the intensive care unit and 7 are on ventilator. According to the state, people under the age of 19 are not currently hospitalized, and 26 of the 43 are over the age of 60. Six of the 43 were initially hospitalized for other reasons and were infected with the virus because of outbreaks in hospitals in Moncton, St. John, Fredericton, and Miramichi. Most show mild to moderate symptoms. The breakdown of the new cases is as follows. • Moncton Region (Zone 1): 23 new cases • St. John Region (Zone 2): 40 new cases • Fredericton Region (Zone 3): 24 new cases • Edmundston Region (Zone 4): 8 new cases • Campbellton Region (Zone 5): One new case • Bassert Region (Zone 6): One new case • Miramichi area (Zone 7): 11 new cases For information on the age and origin of new cases, as well as additional information. COVID-19 dashboard.. Vaccine renewal Health officials say that 82.6 percent of eligible New Brunswick residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, 89.4 percent received a first dose and 13.3 percent received a boost. Additional additional immune clinics are available through the local health authorities community COVID-19 vaccination clinics and participating pharmacies. A detailed list of booster dose targets is also available online.. Temporary measures are effective Interim measures are being implemented throughout New Brunswick to delay the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. These measures are as follows. • Limit household contacts to a maximum of 20 stable. • Eating in the restaurant is still permitted, but you must maintain 2 meters between the tables and proof of vaccination is required. • Entertainment centers, including movie theaters, professional sports venues, casinos, etc., operate at 50% capacity at a distance of 2 meters. More information on new measures is available online.. COVID-19 Winter Plan Level I Phase All New Brunswick is currently in Level 1 Phase of the Winter Plan to manage COVID-19. Plan details are available online.. Potential public exposure A complete list of potential COVID-19 exposure notices in New Brunswick is available in the state. Website.. People with viral symptoms and those who have been in places where they may be exposed to the public are advised to request a test online or call 811 Tele-Care to make an appointment.

