If it could peak in the US

Omicron variants now account for 3% of US coronavirus infections, up from 0.4% last week. The other 97% is due to the delta variant.

Omicron took off in New York and New Jersey and currently accounts for about 13 percent of cases.

Increasing evidence suggests that Omicron is significantly more contagious than Delta. This is probably due to some of the mutations that make some of the immune responses achieved by vaccination or previous infections more contagious and avoidable. “Omicron variants outperform Delta variants in many parts of the world and are about two to three times more contagious than Delta variants,” Roberts said. Recently Investigation result According to a suggestion from Hong Kong, Omicron infects cells of the body and grows about 70 times faster than Delta. This may be the reason why the new variants are so contagious. evidence Omicron also suggests that the risk of reinfection is 3-8 times higher. “We need to prepare for the exponential spread of Omicron variants here in the United States, from what we saw in the United Kingdom, Denmark, Norway and South Africa.” Dr. Robert Glatter, An emergency physician at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. Mr. Glatter said the UK would provide a better idea of ​​how Omicron would spread in the state because the vaccination rates in both regions are the same. Now Omicron is doubling everything 1.5 days In parts of England. “What’s happening in the UK, especially what we’ve witnessed in the recent spread of the Delta, was usually a bell to model the spread of variants in the United States,” said Gratter. It is predicted that there could be 1 million cases per day in the United States in January, when Omicron becomes the predominant mutant, Glatter added.

Epidemiologists believe that the incubation period of Omicron is shorter than that of the original subspecies, about 2-3 days. Omicron is believed to be the cause Mild symptoms, According to early research. The CDC states that the most common symptoms reported for Omicron infections are cough, malaise, stuffy nose, and runny nose. Data from South Africa Shows that the mortality rate of people hospitalized for Omicron infection is two-thirds lower than in previous waves. In addition, South Africa’s Omicron wave reduced hospitalization rates by 91%. Approximately 1.7% of patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in South Africa’s Fourth Wave, while 19% were hospitalized in the Delta Wave. Still, even the most contagious but milder versions of the coronavirus can have serious consequences. “Even if Omicron variants cause mild illness, the medical system can still be overwhelmed in a large wave of infection settings that affect a large number of people, including non-COVID care. Medical care can be affected, “Roberts said. The number of hospitalizations and deaths is usually delayed, so the effects of Omicron will be better understood in the coming weeks. People with immunodeficiency are at increased risk of reinfection and breakthrough infections. “This will lead to an increase in infectious diseases, leading to more serious illness, hospitalization, and death,” Gratter said.

It is unclear whether Omicron causes mild infections due to existing immunity or whether the mutants are inherently less toxic. A study People in Hong Kong have discovered that Omicron replicates in the bronchi rather than in the lungs. This may be one of the reasons why this mutant causes less severe illness. Many infectious disease doctors suspect that the Omicron wave is mild because immunity begins. According to Roberts, unvaccinated people are still at the highest risk. He recommends that everyone take safety precautions to reduce the risk of infection. “This includes getting a booster effect if it hasn’t been done yet, wearing a mask in an indoor setting, and taking a quick test if these are available,” Roberts said. Says. Evidence suggests that two doses of the vaccine continue to provide strong protection against hospitalization and death, and a third booster immunization can increase neutralizing antibody levels and reduce the likelihood of infection. doing. So far, 28 percent I am receiving a third dose of an adult in the United States. In addition, 40% are not fully vaccinated and are creating recipes for rapid infection. “Needless to say, we are having a tough winter not only in the United States but around the world,” said Gratter.