An additional 3,512 COVID cases reported to continue winter surges in LA County – Daily News

Los Angeles County reported 3,512 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, December 19, and reported nine additional deaths associated with the virus.

Despite the large number of incidents, officials said the number of incidents and deaths on Sunday was likely to reflect a delay in reporting over the weekend.

The number of residents in Los Angeles County who were hospitalized for COVID-19 increased by just one on Sunday to 743, of which 180 were in the intensive care unit. This is the same as Saturday’s total. There were 772 COVID patients in the county on Thursday.

According to the Los Angeles County Public Health Service, Sunday numbers have resulted in a cumulative total of 1,563,879 cases and 27,441 deaths in the county since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The daily test positive rate on Sunday was 1.9%, up from 1.3% six days ago.

The new Omicron variant is expected to spur a surge in cases and hospitalizations in the coming weeks, and health officials will fight the pandemic, including new rules for attending large-scale events. We are strengthening our efforts.

As of Friday, those attending county indoor or outdoor mega-events that cannot provide evidence of complete vaccination will have a negative COVID within 1 or 2 days (for antigen testing) or 2 days (for PCR testing). I had to submit proof of the test. event.

Children under the age of 2 are exempt from the rules for indoor events and children under the age of 5 are exempt from the rules for outdoor events. This is a change from the previous health order that required proof of a negative test within 72 hours.

The county defines a mega event as an indoor rally for more than 1,000 people or an outdoor event for more than 10,000 people.

Public health director Barbara Ferrer said Thursday that the new variant is more susceptible to infection than other variants, although there is no evidence to suggest that it causes more serious symptoms than previous versions.

“Based on the data collected so far, Omicron will be more widely distributed in Los Angeles County in the very near future, with more cases occurring in a short period of time, especially given the increased rally on winter travel. It’s expected, “Feller said.

“Unvaccinated people still seem to be at the highest risk, but all the evidence so far shows that even fully vaccinated people are especially at high risk of getting infected or infecting others. is showing.”

Authorities noted Thursday’s actions by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Board. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has unanimously approved that Pfizer and Modana prioritize the production of the mRNA vaccine over the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine because of the rare but serious blood clot. Associated with the latter.

Dr. Isaac See of the CDC said health officials confirmed 54 cases of blood clots, 9 of which were fatal and 2 more suspected to be associated with blood clotting problems.

As of December 12, more than 530,000 residents have been vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to LA County officials.

“The supply of mRNA vaccines in LA County is plentiful, and residents are reminded that when it is time to obtain booster doses, individuals previously vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson should consider Pfizer or Moderna boosters. Let me do it, “said the Ministry of Health on Friday.

“Thanks to the CDC’s guidance on vaccine selection,” Ferrer said. “Every vaccine is better than no vaccine, but those who have been vaccinated with the Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be given a booster dose of the Physer or Remodeler vaccines to be well protected from the consequences of both serious COVIDs. It is recommended to. “

The county’s health department also said on Friday that there was high compliance with masking obligations in the public and corporate sectors, acknowledging the practice by keeping infections low in public schools. With more than 1.55 million students in 3,000 schools in Los Angeles County, officials say less than 12 outbreaks are routinely seen each week.

In addition, of the more than 1,500 site visits made from December 4th to 10th, the majority of companies and industries such as restaurants, bars, food markets, and beauty salons have masked compliance rates of over 95%. I did.