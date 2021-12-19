Australia urged to fill the booster gap





Australia is being asked to move booster shots forward to prevent thousands of additional COVID-19 infections as vacationers take advantage of open borders. (AP photo / Jessica Hill) Epidemiologist Adrian Esterman hopes that the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunity will follow UK-led recommendations for booster immunization three months after the second dose. He fears that leaving the gap in five months could result in "thousands of people being infected for no reason." Professors at the University of South Australia expect booster shots to be an annual event. "But at this point, it's still difficult to get a booster shot due to ATAGI's decision," he told AAP. "We see that in states and territories, hospital systems are over-extended and more public health measures need to be reintroduced." 2566 new infections were recorded in New South Wales on Sunday. There are 227 people in the hospital, 28 of whom are in the intensive care unit. Professor Estherman believes the state is facing serious problems as Prime Minister Dominique Perotte mandates masks indoors and refuses to regain QR code check-in at all venues. "The epidemic curve (in New South Wales) is almost vertical. Cases double every three days," he said. "I don't think a blockade is necessary, but states and territories need to maintain public health measures." Victoria reported 1240 new cases and 4 more deaths. There are 392 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, 81 of whom are in the intensive care unit. South Australia reported 80 new COVID-19 cases, Queensland 42 and ACT18. There were nine people in the Northern Territory as authorities expected to extend the blockade in the town of Tennant Creek. Tasmania reported three new infections while preparing to mandate masks indoors. Australia's full vaccination rate for people over the age of 16 is 90.42 percent. The initial dose rate is approaching 94 percent. The number of boosters put into weapons exceeded 1.3 million, and last week it exceeded 640,000.

