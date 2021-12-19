The Netherlands imposes a strict blockade and the UK does not rule out new measures against Omicron

Sina Mackenzie, CNN

The Netherlands has become strict New blockade On Sunday, there were concerns about variants of the Omicron coronavirus, and the UK Health Minister did not rule out further restrictions in preparation for a surge in Covid-19 infection, which is usually during busy festivals.

The Dutch indoor rally will be limited to a maximum of two people per household, at least until mid-January, Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced on Saturday. The number will be expanded to just four guests, centered around Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

Non-required shops, hospitality and cultural facilities will also be closed, but the school will remain closed until at least January 9.

In a television speech, Rutte “a blockade was unavoidable because of the fifth wave coming to us with a variant of Omicron,” Reuters reported.

If you don’t take action now, it’s likely to lead to “a situation that’s out of control in the hospital,” Rutte added.

The Netherlands was already fighting a new wave of Covid-19 cases before the Omicron strain arrived on its shore last month. Some experts now predict that it will be the dominant variant in the country by the end of the year.

Despite the deployment of vaccines elsewhere in Europe, the fear that this Christmas will look like 2020 is imminent as Omicron spreads at an alarming rate in parts of the continent.

London declares a “serious incident”

Elsewhere, Britain is on the verge of a surge in Omicron infections, and Health Minister Sajid Javid told the BBC on Sunday that restrictions could not be lifted before Christmas.

Omicron variants now make up about 60% of Covid-19 cases in the UK, Javid told Sky News on Sunday.

Javid, who wrote in The Daily Telegraph, said much was not known about the severity of Omicron, but he knew that Britain was facing a “tsunami of infection in the coming days and weeks.” Stated.

“Omicron is spreading at an unprecedented pace and doubling about every few days. Yesterday, more than 90,000 new cases were reported across the UK. The number of infectious diseases has caused this disease. I’m confident that the number of people who are affected but not confirmed by the test is significantly higher, “Javid wrote on Sunday.

His comments came after London Mayor Sadiq Khan declared a “serious incident” in the capital on Saturday due to a surge in the number of incidents. A “serious incident” is one that requires a special arrangement between the ambulance crew and the local government.

Kahn said at the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show on Sunday that the new Covid-19 restrictions were “unavoidable.”

In recent weeks, the UK has reintroduced several measures to control infection, such as wearing masks and working from home in most indoor public facilities.

However, Kahn urged the government to move further. “If we don’t introduce new restrictions, sooner or later we will see more positive cases and potential public services like the NHS. [the UK health service] If it hasn’t collapsed, it’s on the verge of collapse, “he said.

The government’s Emergency Science Group (SAGE) also warned at a meeting on Thursday that Covid-19 hospitalization could reach 3,000 a day if coronavirus control is not implemented immediately.

Germany added the UK to the list of regions with “mutants of concern” on Sunday. This means that only German citizens and residents can enter from the UK.

Cities are already on the whole continent Cancel New Year celebrations Amid concerns about an increase in incidents.

France announced on Friday that large-scale outdoor events and rallies will be banned on New Year’s Eve. As the country faces the fifth wave of infection, it warns that Omicron will be the major variant by early 2022.

Denmark also proposed closing movie theaters and theaters and limiting the number of stores a week before Christmas to curb the surge in incidents.

And Rome is one of several Italian cities that have decided to cancel the New Year’s festival over concerns about the coronavirus, officials said Thursday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., Warner Media Company. all rights reserved.

CNN’s Sarah Dean, Martin Goillandeau, George Engels, Niamh Kennedy, Nadine Schmidt, Dalal Mawad, and Livia Borghese contributed to this report.