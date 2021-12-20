UCSD fears COVID-19 surge could hit San Diego by New Year





If our toilet is any sign, San Diego County could quickly see a surge in cases of coronavirus. An official at the University of California, San Diego said this weekend that a sample from the Point Loma wastewater treatment plant, which treats washed-out waste from two out of three locals, is the highest level corona the university has seen since February. Warned that it showed a virus. They said that both Delta and Omicron variants of the virus are driving the rise. Researchers have consistently found that elevated levels of virus in wastewater have led to an increase in cases, usually within a few weeks, and that the region is on a surge in early 2022. Think hard before joining a large, unmasked indoor gathering, immunized back for boosters. "In San Diego, cases of COVID will surge unprecedented. It's already in motion," said Rob Knight, a microbiota expert and one of the leaders in UCSD's wastewater monitoring efforts. .. "There is still an opportunity to put this in wastewater and keep it out of hospitals and morgues."





The presentation was the culmination of a short and intense scramble by the university. Around 4:30 pm on December 17, Knight received a text message from a member of the team reporting a sharp increase in coronavirus levels. After that, the university's COVID-19 monitoring team was in a hurry to understand the data. Their main question: Did Omicron drive the rise? It would have taken at least a week to come up with the answer by gene sequencing. Instead, researchers worked late at night and the next morning to perform molecular tests specifically designed to distinguish mutants. The test revealed that both Delta and Omicron variants contributed to the rise. "It's like two pandemics happening at the same time on different strains of the virus," Knight said. COVID-19 is best known for attacking the airways, but the virus that causes it can also slip into the cells that line the intestines and be excreted from human stools before they feel sick. Therefore, wastewater inspection works. Local data over the past year show that a leap in wastewater virus levels predicts infections found on standard nasal and throat swabs. Data show spikes in coronavirus levels in samples collected from major wastewater treatment facilities in San Diego County. The blue line represents the virus level in the wastewater and the red line represents the cases reported in the county. (University of California, San Diego) The UCSD announcement includes a statement from county public health officer Dr. Wilma Wooten, and new findings support increasing evidence of the spread of Omicron. And Dr. Christopher Longhurst, Chief Medical Officer at UCSD Health, begged the public to be tested for the virus. Gathered in the crowd without a mask. … don't wait.

