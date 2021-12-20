Kingston strengthens vaccine booster efforts with 5,000 vaccinations





Article content Over 100 volunteers bravely confronted the snow and cold on Saturday and distributed 5,000 COVID-19 vaccines. Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health, in collaboration with local family doctor Dr. Elainema, is the largest ever seen in the region from 8 am to 5:30 pm Saturday. Organized a pop-up COVID-19 Vaccine Drive-Through Clinic. .. Last week, the Ontario government expanded its eligibility for a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with people over the age of 50 (extended to all adults over the age of 18 on Monday) just three months after the second dose. Allowed to be vaccinated.

Article content The impetus for expanding eligibility comes from the increasing number of cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which is particularly well-established in the Kingston region. Although the mutant has been shown to infect fully vaccinated individuals, a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine enhances protection against the mutant. “We are dealing with tens of thousands of people and have already given about 30,000 doses on the third (shot). In most cases, these are the most vulnerable individuals, long-term care residents, or others. Because I am suffering from my medical condition, I can get the booster effect early, and now that it is available to everyone over the age of 18, this will be very high. ” Dr. Piotr Oglaza, Medical Officer of Health, said. To meet the high demand for booster doses, vaccination volunteers are working to make the process as efficient and safe as possible. “That is, what we have is the time it takes people to come in, vaccinate first, and then put them into the state system COVAX system, which is always the bottleneck. It’s their vaccine. Waiting period after vaccination .. Dr. Ma, a family doctor who organizes vaccine clinics in the KFL & A area, said: The drive-through vaccination model allows people to be vaccinated while in their car at a socially remote location and more protected from snow and cold.

Article content Currently, local public health and community partners in primary care, such as Dr. Ma, are working hard to distribute a third dose of COVID-19 in the light of the threat of the Omicron virus. “There is certainly a sense of urgency (there). That’s what we saw now (now) when the eligibility criteria changed. And the moment we started seeing the spread of Omicron, the clinic appointments As we started to get in, the demand for vaccines went from being modest to very important, “Ograza explained. Currently, he said public health distributes 2,000 to 3,000 booster doses daily, but he added that all “channels are increasing.” Vaccines will continue to be provided by standard means, but Dr. Ma said there are at least three vaccine clinics aimed at vaccination of at least 5,000 people. “There is one on Monday, one on Wednesday, one on 26th (December), one on the next Sunday. As long as demand is here, we will continue these partnerships,” she said. Told. Despite the cold and snow, Oglaza and Ma encourage people to continue vaccination. “The important thing here right now is to get these boosters to as many people as possible as soon as possible. With the rapid spread of Omicron variants, it turns out that this is really a battle against time. “Ograza said. While people are waiting for booster dose reservations, Oglaza is a precautionary measure against Omicron variants by limiting social interactions, wearing masks indoors, and staying home even with mild illness. We encourage you to take.

