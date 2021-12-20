Hospitals are still upset from Delta as Omicron cases are starting to growExBulletin

U.S. hospitals are paying attention to Omicron, but feel it is ready to deal with what could be a huge wave of patients infected with a new variant of COVID-19. It does not mean that.

There is no doubt that the Omicron variant of coronavirus is already spreading at a breathtaking rate. Elsewhere in today’s program, the director of the National Institutes of Health warns that the United States could soon get one million infections a day. How serious is it for the healthcare system? Will Stone of NPR talked with hospitals across the country to find out what they expected.

Byline: American hospitals know how to prepare for the worst, but it’s hard to afford a boat when you’re already drinking water. That’s where many hospitals find themselves in the surge caused by Delta instead of Omicron this winter.

STANLEY MARTIN: We feel like we are looking at a potentially worst situation.

Stone: Dr. Stanley Martin of Gaisinger, one of Pennsylvania’s largest hospital systems.

Martin: All of our hospitals are basically operated with 100% or more capacity.

STONE: COVID hospitalizations are increasing rapidly nationwide. These patients occupy about 1 in every 5 ICU beds. Especially terrible in the Midwest, Northeast and Southwest. In Minnesota, the CEO of the hospital recently advertised. You said you would get medical care instead of COVID, but the emergency is at stake. John Hick is an ER physician at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis.

JOHN HICK: I haven’t seen such a sustained volume for 25 years. That is, half of my department is usually waiting for a non-existent inpatient bed.

STONE: Hick is an expert in hospital response to medical disasters. He says states that are in the same situation as Minnesota do not have many options left if the number of incidents continues to grow.

HICK: It’s a pretty rustic cupboard. For the next few months, I think it will be like plunging into a trench here.

Ishi: This is the reality that Omicron has hit a hospital in the United States, with serious staff shortages and worsening in many places than ever before. Dr. Amy Compton-Phillips belongs to Providence, which has hospitals above and below the West Coast. She says COVID isn’t as bad for them as last winter, but still …

Amy Compton Phillips: We are absolutely bursting at the seams.

Ishi: The pandemic has greatly disrupted care. People get sick and the procedure is delayed. According to Compton Phillips, one-fifth of patients are ready to be discharged, but cannot be discharged. This is partly due to the lack of room for discharge from nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

Compton Philips: We’re doing a lot very quickly to get capacity when the next wave comes, but it’s not easy.

Ishi: The surge in Omicron hasn’t hit South African hospitals as hard as its predecessors. Many people there may have been protected by previous COVID infections and vaccinations. Europe may be another story. Hospitalizations are starting to increase, and there is growing concern about the number of people that can be accommodated. Infectious disease researcher at the University of California, Santa Cruz, said Omicron is doubling every few days and hospitalization is usually delayed by a few weeks.

MARM KILPATRICK: It’s probably too late to wait for the signal of increased hospitalization.

Ishi: It’s not yet clear if Omicron causes less serious illnesses. Kilpatrick is skeptical that it is the case and says the United States should never count on it.

KILPATRICK: Regardless of whether the severity is slightly different from the delta variant, if there is a difference, you will be overwhelmed by the number of cases that can occur.

Ishi: That’s because Omicron is highly contagious. It re-infects people and breaks through vaccination at a higher rate than Delta. Boosters are especially useful for severe illnesses, but many in the United States do not have boosters. So what can you do to get ready? Dr. Eric Toner of Johns Hopkins says at this point …

ERIC TONER: I think the government is sending as much resources as it can, but it has a limited amount. There is no silver bullet.

Stone: Toner says one of the best things to do is to plan right now how to choose who cares and who doesn’t. State hospitals have these plans, and some have used them in the past. Dr. Dan Roth of Trinity Health, one of the largest hospital chains in the United States, says he has the supplies he needs. However, unlike last year, people are taking on the challenge this time.

DAN ROTH: You can open a new unit. You can open a field hospital, but you cannot easily assign staff.

Ishi: Ross says the best preparation is to take precautions, vaccinate, and ask the public to expect the worst-case scenario to never really happen. Virus tone, NPR news.

