“Vaccines are not the only answer”: Experts are calling for more public health measures to control Omicron.health

Epidemiologist Mary-Louise McClaus has attended world conferences this week. health Of the organization [WHO] The infection prevention and management group said, “I don’t know of an outbreak manager who at least doesn’t support wearing a mask” in a city where cases of Covid-19 are on the rise.

“WHO continues to remind the world that vaccines are not the only answer as the virus continues to change,” McLaws said. “Vaccines do reduce the risk of death and severe infections, but they require other means, such as physical distance and masks.”

New South Wales Prime Minister Dominique Perottet said on Monday he continued to resist additional steps to mitigate the Omicron epidemic. “The pandemic hasn’t been resolved. For now, we need to learn to live with it, while eliminating the obligations and further restrictions on the mask.” The government can’t do everything, “he said. Said. Like Perottet, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said booster vaccines are the key to living with the virus. Dr. Nick Courtworth, one of Australia’s Deputy Chief Medical Officers on Twitter.

However, most prominent virology, infectious disease, and epidemiology experts agree that it is clear that public health measures other than vaccines are needed, especially due to the rapid epidemic of Omicron. .. However, there are some disagreements as to whether the government should mandate these additional measures and which measures are most helpful.

of Joint comment, Professor of Epidemiology at NSW’s Kirby Institute, Professor Sharon Lewin, Director of Doherty Institute, Professor Greg Door, an infectious disease doctor and epidemiologist, and other leading infectious disease research institutes in Australia. For all experts, booster vaccination is important and requires some restrictions.

They called for a resurgence of indoor mask obligations in New South Wales (Victoria has already requested masks for indoor retail) and a reintroduction of density restrictions to indoor venues at Christmas. They wrote that these measures should last for at least a few weeks before more information is gathered about the severity of Omicron and its ability to evade vaccines.

Through his pandemic, Caldor said he has broadly supported the public health measures implemented by the New South Wales government.

“This is the first time I’ve felt a difference between my perception of what it takes to manage public health and clinical resources in the coming weeks and what seems to be happening.

“The difference is because there is this new variant and there is a potential knowledge gap around it. We understand that people want to wait until more data about Omicron. But now we can put in some barriers to keep up with the game while we wait. “

“Mandatory things aren’t just about saying.” If you don’t do that, you’ll be fined. ” “As a government, we have listened to the opinions of experts and have come to the conclusion that we need to do this together.”

McLaws agrees, saying: “There must be a partnership between the people and the government to prevent the pandemic from continuing.”

“And by asking people to make their own decisions about what they do, they were able to make their own decisions from an unscientific point of view.”

Professor Peter Collignon, an infectious disease doctor and microbiologist, said it would be more useful for the government to mandate density restrictions rather than masks. Given how close the drive will be, it’s worth implementing restrictions in crowded indoor venues. Otherwise, the restrictions may be revoked on a regular basis for several months after they are implemented.

“In my opinion, it may take another year or two to actually get over this, but you just need to implement the density limit and probably keep it until the end of the next winter. . “

Professor Catherine Bennett, director of epidemiology at Deakin University, said he believes people need to wear masks indoors. However, she is not very sure if mandating this would be effective. “We need people to wear masks, but if compliance is already high without obligations and masks are already strongly recommended, we are not sure if there is sufficient evidence that obligations make a difference. “She said. “I know here in Melbourne, not everyone wears a mask when they have a duty. If the duty doesn’t always work anyway, give a comprehensive public health message. You may need to consider. “

Bennett also believes that QR code check-in should be maintained in New South Wales stores and elsewhere, even if it is not used by contact tracers.

“Unless in extreme situations, the health department is no longer following up on casual contacts, so people may not need to use them. In extreme situations, they use other contact tracing means. “Bennet said.

President of the Australian Medical Association on Twitter [AMA]”Even if Omicron turns out to be mild in vaccinated people, the explosion of cases will have devastating effects on medical care,” said Dr. Omar Horsid. This includes GPs taking care of community cases, temporary dismissals of exposed workers, and an unknown percentage of cases that need to be treated in hospitals, Khorshid wrote.

Coatsworth replied to Khorshid: “This adopts the fallacy that” a small percentage of a huge number is still a large number “that has swept # covid19aus and #auspol since the advent of #omicron.

“Adapt the policy,” he wrote. “Don’t dismiss as many staff as you did before vaccination,” he said, masks should only be mandatory if hospital cases increase, and booster vaccines will be key. “Recognize that control measures are not very effective for Omicron. It is now to strengthen the health system.”

Kaldor agreed with Coatsworth that boosters are important, but “at this stage we don’t know what a small percentage of that large number is.”

“Even if this variant avoids vaccines, has a slightly reduced preventive effect on serious illnesses, and has a large overall number of cases, it can put a huge burden on our healthcare system. “.