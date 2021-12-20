Numerically, Omicron has been reported in three counties in North Carolina, making it highly contagious in the three rural counties.

Currently, multiple cases of Omicron have been reported in three counties in North Carolina. (Port City Daily / File)

Southeast South Carolina — More cases have been reported throughout North Carolina since the first case of Omicron was disclosed in Mecklenburg County a week ago.

On Saturday, Orange County Public Health revealed the first case of a vaccinated patient who was reported to be experiencing mild symptoms. Three cases have been identified in Pitt County, two hours northeast of Wilmington, one detected at the COVID-19 Sequence Institute at the University of East Carolina School of Medicine.

Research is ongoing on the latest Covid-19 variants. So far, health officials have pointed out that Omicron spreads more than five times faster than the original variant and is two to three times more contagious than Delta.

“It’s what we call a doubling time of about 3 days, and if you do math about it, if you have only a few percent of isolates that are Omicron, then immediately it dominates. “It’s going to be a variant,” infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci told ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Omicron is spread over 46 states in the United States and 89 countries around the world. This is the leading strain in the United Kingdom and South Africa where scientists first identified signs of Thanksgiving mutations. Delta now dominates the United States, with hospitalizations increasing 25% from a month ago, with an average of 1,600 deaths per day and an average of 122,000 cases per day this week, similar to October statistics. Is increasing rapidly.

According to Fauci, data showing increased spread on the horizon inevitably leads to more hospitalizations, especially in areas with low vaccination rates. There is concern that infectious diseases will replace the January 2021 peak and put a strain on the healthcare system. Authorities have pointed out vaccines as the most protective measure against the severity of Covid-19.

“This new variant is highly contagious and we are very worried about North Carolina citizens who have not yet been vaccinated,” NC’s Secretary of Health and Welfare, Dr. Mandy Cohen, said in a press release.She will be Resigned on January 1st, Will be replaced by Kory Kinsley.

Cohen encouraged individuals to continue to seek vaccinations, especially before vacations, as family and friends gather indoors all at once. Boosters are still important as they require more antibodies to prevent infection from Omicron.and Release from Pfizer At the beginning of the month, “data show that a third dose of BNT162b2 increases the neutralizing antibody titer by a factor of 25 compared to a second dose to the Omicron mutant.”

At the beginning of the week, the CDC officially Recommended Moderna and Pfizer for Johnson & Johnson state that the mRNA vaccine has few harmful side effects. Specifically, J & J is at increased risk of a rare blood clotting condition that killed nine people this year. Similarly, the mRNA vaccine will be more effective after 6 months, but health officials have said that patients who have undergone J & J will be less effective and will be given a second one-shot after 2 months. I am proposing.

“Persons who cannot or do not want to receive the mRNA vaccine will continue to receive the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine,” said the CDC.

In the United States, 72% of the population has been vaccinated at least once and 61% have been fully vaccinated. Tarheel’s metrics are slightly higher than national standards, with 73% of the adult population receiving at least one vaccination and 69% being fully vaccinated.

In North Carolina State Department Heath and Human Services 7.8% of the Covid-19 tests reported on Friday returned positive results, with 3,980 cases reported in one day. A slight increase from last week, this week has hospitalized 1,584 people across North Carolina.

Read below to see the current Covid-19 metrics for tri-county areas in cases, clusters, outbreaks, and vaccinations evaluated by the CDC and NC Department of Health and Human Services.

If you want to evaluate Port City Daily’s free Covid-19 coverage, consider it monthly subscription Access all the detailed reports of PCD and sign up for free Morning newsletter..

New Hanover County

Case

As of December 19, the CDC indicates that 247 Covid-19 cases out of 3,500 tests performed in New Hanover County were reported over a 7-day period. There are also 22 new hospitalizations this week, but no new deaths.

On Thursday, the county report The daily average of cases was from 29.7 to 35.4 last week.

The county’s positive rate is a little higher this week at 5.8%, but is approaching the health authorities’ target of 5%. The CDC has shown a “high” infection rate in New Hanover County since its “substantial” condition earlier this month.

“The number of positive COVID cases in our county is increasing and has been going on shortly before Thanksgiving,” NHC Director of Health and Welfare Donna Fayko said in a statement. “We all need to make the best decisions and take steps to protect our health when we get together during the holidays. If you are around others in a crowded place, wear a mask. If possible, it is advisable to stay socially distant. Also, if you are not vaccinated or have boosted immunization and are eligible, inoculate as soon as possible. “

vaccination

NCDHHS It shows that 64% of New Hanover County’s population is vaccinated once, while complete vaccination accounts for 60% of the population.

New Hanover County Public Health offers free Covid-19 vaccines and boosters at the Health and Human Services Building (1650 Greenfield St.) and Independence Mall (3500 Oleander Dr.). It is possible to bring in.Reservations can be made at TakeMyShot.NC.gov..

Vaccine availability includes:

Pfizer (Twice vaccination, approved for people over 5 years old. Note: Children 5-11 years old will be vaccinated with a smaller dose than adults)

(Twice vaccination, approved for people over 5 years old. Note: Children 5-11 years old will be vaccinated with a smaller dose than adults) modern (Twice inoculation vaccine, approved for people over 18 years old)

(Twice inoculation vaccine, approved for people over 18 years old) Johnson & Johnson (One-time vaccination, approved for people over 18 years old)

If you are 5 to 17 years old, you need the consent of your parent or legal guardian.

Pfizer Covid-19 Booster too Available If you are 16 years or older at two clinics in the county.

Clusters and outbreaks

As of December 14, only one collective living facility in the county has shown an outbreak. Located on Martin Street, there are 11 cases, 7 from residents and 4 from staff.

Currently there are no clusters Verified In a childcare or school environment in the county.Data will be updated every Tuesday by 4 pm

Brunswick County

Case

Brunswick County reported 276 Covid-19 cases out of 2,652 tests performed in the last 7 days. CDC.. The numbers, including the county’s positive test rate, fell slightly from last week to 9.86% from 10.53% last week. The county’s infectious status is still considered “high” by the CDC.

The CDC has reported six new admissions to a Brunswick County hospital in the last seven days. NCDHHS It shows the death of one person on December 13.

vaccination

NCDHHS In Brunswick County, 61% of the population is fully vaccinated and 64% have been shown to be vaccinated at least once.

Vaccinations for populations over the age of 12 are available at the county drive-through clinic at Coastal Cinemas 10 in Shallotte (5200 Bridgers Rd.). If you are 5-11 years old, you can go to the main clinic of Brunswick County Health Services (25 Courthouse Dr.) in Bolivia.

Brunswick County Health Services require vaccination appointments. here Alternatively, please call 910-253-2339. Consent form for children over 5 years old can be downloaded in advance here..

Clusters and outbreaks

Carolina Dunes Behavioral Health, Leland’s mental health facility, is still considered the site of the Covid-19 outbreak, with a total of 17 cases affecting 14 staff and 3 residents.

NCDHHS is not displayed cluster In the nursery or school settings as of December 14th. Data will be updated every Tuesday by 4 pm.

Pender County

Case

by CDCOf the 916 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 7 days, 99 have been reported positive in Pender County. The county has a positive test rate of 9.07%, which is considered high by CDC standards.

According to the county Updated December 17thThe county health department reported four hospitalizations, with no new deaths and a total of 104 remaining. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, more than 9,000 people have been tested positive in the county.

vaccination

NCDHHS 52% of Pender County’s population has been vaccinated at least once, indicating that 48% of the population is fully vaccinated.

There are two vaccination sites in Pender County. Health Department (803 S. Walker St, Burger, NC, 28425) and Annex Building (15060 US-17, Hamburger, NC, 28443). Both locations are open Monday to Friday from 8:30 am to 4 pm and are closed for lunch from noon to 1 pm.

Clusters and outbreaks

NCDHHS will continue to report Outbreak In Pender County Prison, there are 15 cases of prisoners and two employees are ill.

Penderly Middle School is still considered a site get together, After one staff member and four children test positive.

New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Because the New Hanover Regional Medical Center serves regions in seven counties, the numbers on the Covid-19 dashboard do not necessarily reflect residents of the New Hanover, Pender, and Brunswick counties.

According to that DashboardThe last update date was December 10, and 3,545 Covid-19 patients have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic. Of these, 2,974 were discharged and 558 died during their stay. The hospital system averaged 16 patients daily two weeks ago.

NHRMC has given 116,815 vaccinations.

Tips or comments? Email [email protected]..

Want to read more from PCD?Subscribe now Then sign up for the morning newsletter. Wilmington Wire, And deliver the headline to your inbox every morning.