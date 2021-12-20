COVID cases surged this weekend in Los Angeles County, with the highest number per day in a few months





Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Briefs delivered on weekdays. As the Omicron and Delta variants of coronavirus continue to spread, new cases in LA County are on the rise again. On Saturday, LA County Public Health Service Reported 3,730 new cases, 21 deaths and 749 hospitalizations.On Sunday, they Reported 3,512 new cases, 9 deaths and 742 hospitalizations. In a statement on Friday, county public health director Barbara Ferrer emphasized the importance of masking to prevent the spread of the virus when numbers had already begun to surge to the highest number of cases in a few months, 3,372. Did. “Masking requirements can reduce infections without significantly disrupting people’s daily lives, reducing the risk to customers and workers,” says Feller. “The takeaway message is clear. Masking helps create the safety of our employees and customers, reduce COVID infections in our community, and keep everyone here in LA County safe.” Need more vaccinations At a COVID-19 briefing last week, Feller said nearly two million people in LA County had received boosters, but not yet qualified. “It leaves nearly 3.5 million residents eligible for boosters who haven’t received them yet,” she said. “Obviously, there is more work to be done to protect as many people as possible as we head for the winter surge.” Boosters are currently available to everyone over the age of 16. Overall, as of December 12, the latest data reported by the county consider that approximately 70% (6.7 million) of residents over the age of 5 have been fully vaccinated. LA County also reported that another 55,664 people shot their first COVID-19 between December 6th and December 12th. Despite the return of more cases, some experts expect this winter surge to be less catastrophic or deadly than last winter. “We are in very different places … there are all sorts of tools to help people live our lives safely,” said Dr. Ashish Jar, Dean of the Faculty of Public Health at Brown University. , Told NPR.. “That doesn’t mean the pandemic is over. There are some challenges going forward, but I know how to manage them and I can do it.” Citing vaccines, booster immunity, and rapid testing, Jha added that hospitalization, serious illness, and death should not be as bad as in the past, although the number of cases may increase. What questions do you have about vaccines?

Question



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://laist.com/news/health/covid-cases-los-angeles-county-surge The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos