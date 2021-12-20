Omicron variant detected in Indiana during a weekend lab test





Variant samples were collected on December 9th and were detected in this weekend’s sample after the lab sequence was run.

Indianapolis — The Indiana Department of Health announced on Sunday that it has detected an omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus in specimens collected from unvaccinated Indiana residents. According to the news release, the variant was validated through the ISDH Laboratories Variant Monitoring Program. The sample was collected on 9 December and Omicron was detected in the sample this weekend after the sequence was run. The patient has been notified of a positive test. Privacy law does not disclose additional details about the patient. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Indiana was one of seven states where Omicron had not yet been detected. Omicron is the latest mutation in the virus that causes COVID-19. The World Health Organization labeled it a “mutant of concern” on November 26th. Studies have shown that this mutant spreads more easily and quickly than the Delta mutant. According to the CDC, the COVID-19 vaccine is expected to continue to prevent severe illness, hospitalization, and death from the Omicron variant. Evidence shows that fully vaccinated and boosted individuals are best protected from this variant. “The number of cases of COVID-19 is increasing across Indiana, and we don’t want this variant to increase the burden on the already stressed healthcare system.” Box urged Hoosiers to continue vaccination, wear masks indoors, and limit contact if they were symptomatic of the virus. The following steps will help protect the Hooger from COVID-19, including Omicron variants. Full vaccination if qualified and booster if over 16 years old

Wear a mask that fits snugly on your nose and mouth in indoor public places and in crowded outdoor environments.

If you have symptoms or have been infected with a person with COVID-19, take a test

Stay home if sick

Wash your hands often

Avoid the crowd Currently, individuals over the age of 5 are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. To find a vaccination site, go to the following website: www.ourshot.in.gov.. The pediatric area is marked with a red pin on the map. For test information, please visit the following website: www.coronavirus.in.gov.. Information about the Omicron variant will be added to the following COVID-19 dashboard. www.coronavirus.in.gov this week.

