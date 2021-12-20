Omicron is officially here and concerns are growing with the number of cases

Photo by DADORUVIC / / Reuters

Article content Cases of COVID reached 40 in Gray Blues on Sunday, with the highest number of daily cases seen here during this pandemic.

advertisement This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but the article continues below.

Article content Dr. Ian Ala, a medical officer of Gray Bruce, said on Sunday that there were 42 cases on April 14 and 41 cases on June 25, but the number of cases was high in Gray Bruce every day. After 40 cases lasting several days, the question arises as to whether health unit staff can keep up with case and contact tracking. They did so when the number reached 40 in the past and people were asked to comply with public health requirements. Currently, due to COVID’s fatigue, Arra is uncertain whether many will do so. “Not so many people deliver. That’s the main concern there.” But if his staff can’t keep up, he may have to abandon his virus containment strategy. This is a decision that will be made in the coming days, Ala said. In that case, according to state guidance, the only high-risk outbreak is public health management, and infected people have to do the rest themselves. Some health units are already in that situation, Ara said. “This is of great concern,” he said, referring to a growing number of state scientific advisory table projects across Ontario. Omicron, a highly contagious COVID-19 variant identified in the health unit Gray Bruce, announced Saturday night, provides local evidence of high viral infections in social gatherings and organized sports. Based, he said, it already seems to be dominant here. “Is it dominant now? If it isn’t dominant, it’s going to be soon, and again, it’s based on epidemiology, not lab confirmation,” Arra said. It takes 10-14 days to confirm Omicron.

advertisement This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but the article continues below.

Article content Ala said on Saturday that this latest concern could already be widespread in the community and his staff has treated all new cases as if they were Omicron for the past 10 days. When Omicron was announced, the health unit here reiterated the importance of washing hands frequently, keeping a distance of 2 meters from others, and wearing a proper face cover. All of these protect against all forms of COVID-19 virus. “Vaccines are the best long-term defense. Both double and triple vaccinations are effective in reducing hospitalization rates from Omicron variants. Three vaccinations are highly recommended for everyone. We will do it, “said the release of the health unit. Currently, Gray-Bruce has 187 known active COVID-19 cases and over 1,500 active high-risk contacts. There are four locals hospitalized for COVID in Gray Bruce and 24 locals killed by the virus. Forty local cases are West Gray (9), Owen Sound (5), Soguin Shores (5), Gray Highlands (4), Alan Elder Three (3), Meaford (3), Huronkin Ross (2). ), It was blue. Mountain (2), South Bruce (2) Georgian Bluffs, Hanover, Kincardine, South Bruce Peninsula, South Gate, one each. Gray Bruce has seen 2,808 confirmed cases of the pandemic virus. Five to eight schools reported on Saturday declared the outbreak on Sunday. Outbreaks require infection from one to at least one other person within the school setting.

advertisement This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but the article continues below.

Article content School Outbreaks: Timothy Christian School, St. Dominic Savio, St. Mary’s High School, all in Owen Sound. Mild May-Carrick Public School in Mild May; John Diefenbaker High School in Hannover, Sogen District Middle School in Port Elgin, Gray Highlands Middle School in Frescherton, Hepworth Central School. Six non-occurring schools rejected the cohort or class because only one case of COVID was detected: Owensound District Middle School, Hanover’s Dawnview Public School, Kincardin District High School, Wyerton’s Peninsula Shores District School, Frescherton’s McFile Memorial Elementary School, Dandark’s High Point Community School. The only cohort fired in connection with childcare is Timothy Christian School – After School Program The health unit will update the local vaccination data on Monday. * * * Anyone over the age of 5 is eligible for COVID-19 shots. For ages 5-11, the COVID-19 vaccine should be booked at least 14 days before or after other vaccines. The second dose in this age group should be at least 8 weeks after the first dose. According to the Health Unit information, when you book the first dose, the second dose is not automatically booked. No appointment is required for persons 12 years and older who require the first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Booster shots for people over the age of 18 must be booked, but must wait 3 months (84 days) from the second dose. Reservations can be made from December 20th (Monday).

advertisement This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but the article continues below.

Article content To book a COVID shot, visit the Ontario booking portal ( https://covid19.ontariohealth.ca ), Call the State Vaccine Liaison Center (1-833-943-3900) or contact the participating pharmacy ( https://covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations ). Primary care providers and pharmacies may also offer COVID-19 shots to children and adolescents. The gray blues health unit vaccination clinic schedule can be found at: here .. The clinics on Monday and Tuesday are: December 20 (Monday) Plex, 600 Tomlinson Drive, Port Elgin Noon – 6pm Frank Macintyre Building, 220 Owen Sound St. Dan Dark Noon – 6pm Tuesday, December 21 Shallow Lake Community Center, 550 Princess Drive, Shallow Lake Noon – 6pm Durham Community Center, 451 Saddler St. W., Durham Noon – 6 pm *** *** Ontario reported on Sunday 4,177 new COVID-19 cases and two more associated deaths. The seven-day average reached 2,542, almost double the 1,236 cases a week ago. As reported by state data, the total number of deaths from the Ontario pandemic virus was 10,113 of the 649,943 confirmed cases. The numbers were up to date until midnight on Saturday. Dr. Teresa Tam, a Canadian medical officer, said in a statement Friday that 1,857,999 cases of COVID-19 and 30,012 deaths have been reported in Canada since the start of the pandemic. Last Tuesday, Omicron variants were reported in 77 countries around the world, but “probably already reported in most countries, if not yet detected.”

advertisement This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but the article continues below.

Article content The statement also emphasizes that “complete vaccination is expected to provide us with a reasonable level of protection against infection and perhaps strong protection against serious illness. It’s important. “ According to the statement, the severity of the disease caused by Omicron remains unknown. The statement also stated that, based on the latest data, unvaccinated adolescents and adults aged 12-59 years are 31 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. .. He also states that unvaccinated adults over the age of 60 are 15 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. New Ontario-wide measures to limit the currently predominant Omicron variants began on Sunday. Currently, indoor gatherings are limited to 10 people and outdoor gatherings are limited to 25 people. Restaurants, malls, grocery stores, gyms, pharmacies, indoor recreational facilities and strip clubs will also have their capacity limit reduced to 50%. Restaurants and bars must close their dining room at 11 pm and alcohol sales will be restricted after 10 pm. Eating and drinking at sporting events, concert venues, theaters, casinos and other venues is strictly prohibited. According to state news releases, dancing and singing at these facilities are not permitted as of Sunday, with the exception given to “workers or performers”. Companies are required to post a sign indicating the capacity allowed internally. Weddings, funerals and religious services at these facilities are free from new restrictions.

Share this article on social networks