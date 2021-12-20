Contact with the city’s nature reduces loneliness, studies show | loneliness





According to a team of scientists, contact with the city’s nature greatly reduces loneliness. Solitude is a major public health concern and, according to their studies, can increase a person’s risk of death by 45% over air pollution, obesity and alcohol abuse. This study is the first to assess how the environment affects loneliness. Instead of relying on people’s mood memories, we used real-time data collected via smartphone apps. Studies show that overcrowding increased loneliness by an average of 39%. But when people could see trees and the sky and hear the voices of birds, loneliness was reduced by 28%. Emotions of social inclusion also reduced loneliness by 21%, and when these emotions matched contact with nature, the beneficial effects were further increased by 18%. The findings point to interventions to reduce loneliness, and researchers say that “specific measures need to be taken to increase social inclusion and contact with nature, especially in densely populated cities.” .. Time spent in Nature is known to enhance happiness, When Estimated forest walk For example, to save at least £ 185m annually in UK mental health costs. Researchers said that natural places in the city can reduce loneliness by increasing attachment to the place or by increasing social opportunities. According to Professor Andrea Mekeli, a member of the research team and an expert on early intervention in mental health at King’s College London in the United Kingdom, the study is traditional in the city as a place that is always bad for mental health and loneliness. I disputed my point of view. “There may be aspects that can actually reduce loneliness, such as natural characteristics and social inclusion,” he added. Michael Smyth, Artist working on social architecture It was a cityscape and was a member of the research team. “For people like us working in public spaces, validating the anecdotal knowledge we have gained on earth with data is of great value in communicating the value of these spaces with environmental hygiene. Public health is the same. “ research, Published in Scientific Reports Journal, Data collected from city citizens In the world using Urban Mind Research App.. People were urged to randomly answer simple questions about loneliness, overcrowding, social inclusion, and contact with nature three times a day during the two weeks of awakening. Over 750 people provided 16,600 of these ratings. This includes ” [the people around you]?? And “Can you see the tree now?” Participants were self-selective and therefore did not provide a representative sample of the wider population. However, when researchers took age, ethnicity, education, and profession into account, the benefits of contact with nature and the feelings of social inclusion for loneliness remained statistically very significant. Christopher Gidlowv, a professor of applied health research at Staffordshire University in the United Kingdom who was not involved in the research, said: This study further weighs on existing evidence of environmental affinity and potential benefits to social well-being. “Environmental familiarity has not been measured, but people tend to visit the same natural environment and may be influential. Such friendliness benefits mental health. It is related to deepening the connection with the place, which is possible. “ Johanna Gibonds, Landscape Architect Some of the research team said: “Cities are probably the only habitat that is growing rapidly, so we need to create a habitat for cities where people can thrive. Nature is an important factor in that, because I am of our soul. I believe that there is a deep connection with the power of nature deep inside. “

