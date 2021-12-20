5 Tips to get success in Clinical Rotations

Clinical rotations refer to the final and most crucial phase of a medical student’s academic journey. The students transform from being in the classroom to taking up professional responsibility. During the clinical rotations, the medical students shadow physicians in various medical disciplines in the hospital setting. The clinical rotations occur in the second half of your academic program during semesters 6-10 before earning a medical degree. Although clinical rotations are exciting, the students must know how to make the most out of their valuable clinical years.

This blog boost will discuss the five best tips to succeed in clinical rotations.

Choose your rotations responsibly

Clinical rotations are the best way to figure what residency can best suit their future goals. During the clinical rotations, the students get an opportunity to work under the supervision of a medical professional in a variety of medical disciplines. Working in different departments gives them a better understanding of a specialty they want to join and practice later in their careers.

While choosing the clinical rotation, take the time to explore as many rotations that can help you figure out the specialty that you are truly passionate about.

The student must invest adequate time researching options and opportunities about clinical electives that interest them the most.

Hone the required skills

Clinical rotations are probably the best time to learn the practical skills central to the medical field. However, practicing the skills beforehand can help you kick start your clinical rotations with exclusive learning that can only be obtained through clinical rotations.

You can jot down what skills you look forward to learning and the skills that require practice to achieve mastery.

During your rotations, you can learn and master the following skills:

Oral case presentations

Writing notes

Performing physical examination

Taking history

Presenting Patients

Tying Surgical Knots

Be inquisitive

Your curiosity to learn can cater to an excellent clinical rotation experience. When you enter the clinical rotations in the third year of your medical program without much hands-on experience dealing with actual patients and logistics in the hospitals, you will probably have a lot to learn during the rotations. Asking questions can cater to a better understanding of the concepts and techniques used in the medical field.

Connect with your fourth-year peers

The immediate senior at the medical school can be an excellent mentor to guide you through the clinical rotations before attending the rotations. Conversing with them can help get informed and updated about the upcoming challenges.

Be mindful of what your patients say

Being an active listener can be an advantage during your clinical rotations. It is one of the most critical clinical skills that can make you a better doctor. Every patient you deal with can learn something new only if you pay attention to what the patient has to say.

If you apply these tips in your clinical rotations, you can surely see yourself succeeding with gaining insightful knowledge that can help you during your residency placement. The rotation years may appear to be daunting. But, you get only one chance of it, so make sure to use it to your maximum advantage. If you are a prospective medical student, save these tips for your future reference and begin your academic medical journey with ease and confidence.

Sign in now to take the first step towards a successful career in medicine by learning from the best medical school!