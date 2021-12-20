Health
Scottish dad diagnosed with a brain tumor after a severe headache appreciates “amazing” life-saving medical care
A Scottish father diagnosed with a brain tumor after months of “unbearable” headaches praised “amazing” life-saving health care workers.
Michael Savage, 39, was suffering from “unbearable” pain when he began to experience severe headaches in March 2020.
From dad Motherwell, He desperately sought help in pain, so he visited his GP several times in just five months.
However, the painkillers prescribed by his doctor did not work.
Introduced to a CT scan at a university that was 38 at the time hospital Wishaw further investigates his catastrophic migraine.
Within hours of the mid-August scan, Michael received a catastrophic diagnosis as a doctor revealed what he had.Brain tumor.
Regarding the Daily Record, he said: That was catastrophic news.
“For me, the seriousness was that I was a self-employed person and a major earner, so the impact on my family was broader.
“And I was wondering how I wouldn’t see my daughter grow up, graduate, and get married.”
Michael, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Channel Finance Glasgow, Added: “I was very naive and didn’t really understand the result.
“For me, the diagnosis of a brain tumor is the diagnosis of death.”
Michael spent ten tense days in the hospital and was further examined. There, the doctor determined that the tumor was not “aggressive.” In other words, the tumor was not cancerous.
However, doctors warned Michael that his “golf ball-sized” frontal lobe tumor is still life-threatening and needs urgent removal.
The brave dad underwent nine and a half hours of surgery to remove the tumor at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow on September 14, 2020.
He spent another three and a half weeks in the hospital, where he had to learn to walk again.
Elizabeth Ann’s husband Michael (40) and Olivia’s father Michael (10) said:
“The hospital staff was astounding and had me walk the next day.”
Michael, who has praised the NHS following his experience, is now undergoing an MRI scan every six months.
He was overjoyed when his latest scan, October 2021, was all revealed.
Michael said: “It was a great relief because it’s always playing behind your heart.
“I run a business and it always depends on you. It’s pretty tiring because you feel you can’t commit to anything.
He continued: “I’m a living proof that the diagnosis of a brain tumor doesn’t mean the end. I feel like I’ve returned to a full-time job and regained my life.
“It gave me a fresh perspective on life.”
Michael is now keen on raising awareness about brain tumors and wants people to know that it is not necessarily a “death sentence.”
He added: “The advice I give to someone with a brain tumor is to evaluate what you have and give it a million percent.
“It’s hard and rewarding, but there is light at the end of the tunnel.
“But if you have a good network of support with doctors and nurses, they can help you get over it. It doesn’t necessarily limit your life or sentence you to death. “
Dad and his colleagues are participating in brain tumor research Wear Christmas hat day I hope to raise £ 1,000 for charity.
Michael said: “Funding for brain tumor research is very important to me. It’s not about me, it’s about helping others who are experiencing something similar.”
You can donate to Michael’s fundraising page here..
Matthew Price, Community Development Manager at Brain Tumor Research, said:
“Michael’s powerful story reminds us that brain tumors are indiscriminate. They can affect anyone at any time. We have more families in their lives due to this horrific illness. We continue to focus on finding treatments that can help prevent us from turning over. “
..
Sources
2/ https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/scottish-news/scots-dad-diagnosed-brain-tumour-25743334
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]