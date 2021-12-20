Supplements: Many cancer patients think they will help, but experts warn-consumer health news

Monday, December 20, 2021 (HealthDay News)-Many cancer patients are taking dietary supplements in the hope that they will keep the disease away, but British researchers have evidence that it will pay off. It states that there are few.

In fact, they add that supplements are not only ineffective, they can also be harmful.

“One in five people treated for cancer can reduce the risk of cancer recurrence by taking vitamins and other supplements,” said Rana Conway, a researcher at University College London. I found out that I was thinking. “

Diet supplements She said she wasn’t recommended for that purpose because they haven’t been shown to help.

According to Conway, people who have had cancer are advised to eat a healthy diet with plenty of fruits and vegetables and avoid high-calorie foods. She added that it is also beneficial to be physically active away from alcohol.

For cancer patients considering dietary supplements, it is important to consult a doctor first.

“There is no evidence that self-prescribed supplements reduce the risk of cancer recurrence and may interfere with treatment,” Conway said. “Most of us find it harder to stick to healthy eating and exercise advice, but the evidence shows that it offers real benefits.”

For this study, Conway’s team collected data on more than 1,000 adults who were diagnosed with breast, prostate, or colon cancer and were part of a UK study. Participants completed a questionnaire about their diet and supplements they took.

The most common ones they used Fish oil, 13% of survey participants took pictures, calcium (presence or absence Vitamin D), 15% of breast cancer patients take it.

Overall, the study found that 40% of participants were taking dietary supplements and 19% believed that they reduced the chance of cancer recurrence.

Researchers say that among women, those who eat recommended amounts of fruits and vegetables and believe that supplements help prevent cancer are more likely to use them.

Conway’s team also found that obese patients are less likely to use supplements.

Marji McCullough, Senior Director of Epidemiological Studies and Population Sciences at the American Cancer Society, reviewed the findings.

“It was interesting to know that a very high percentage of cancer patients believe that supplements reduce the risk of recurrence,” she said.

McCullough suspects that people taking supplements may be influenced by what they see on the Internet and in advertising, not by doctors.

“I think people want to do what they can to improve their prognosis,” she said.

In addition to the supplements cited in the study, cancer patients are also taking multivitamins, thymine, vitamin D, B vitamins, and herbal supplements, McCullough said.

However Some supplements She warned that it is known to affect cancer treatment.

For example, folic acid (B vitamins) can interfere with certain chemotherapeutic agents, and antioxidants such as vitamins C and D can reduce the effectiveness of cancer treatments. Vitamin A can contribute to hepatotoxicity, McCullough said.

“These are some of the things we know,” she said. “There are many things we don’t know.”

According to McCullough, patients taking supplements should tell their doctor which supplement to take, and the doctor should ask the patient if they should take the supplement. She said it would be a good idea to get the advice of an oncology nutritionist.

According to McCullough, these nutritionists, who specialize in helping cancer patients, assess whether supplements are needed to treat low-level vitamins and help patients develop a healthy diet. You can also.

“Many cancer patients have unique needs as they go through and go beyond treatment,” she said. “American cancer research recommends that cancer patients should always discuss the use of dietary supplements with their doctors-that’s the ultimate benefit.”

The findings were published online in the journal on December 20th. cancer..

Sources: Rana Conway, PhD, Research Fellow, Behavioral Sciences and Health, University College London; Marji McCullough, ScD, RD, Senior Science Director, Epidemiological Studies, Population Sciences, American Cancer Society; cancer, December 20, 2021, online