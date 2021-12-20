Omicron is scary – so why not learn from the mistakes of the past? | Secret consultant

Nationwide, even before Omicron’s hospitalizations began to increase Bed occupancy in our hospital is 94%..

That seems extravagant to me. It’s been a while since I saw an empty bed in me. Our bed occupancy is about 100% and has been going on for weeks.

However, there is nothing unusual about this. Decades of continuous A & E closures, coupled with rising medical demand due to the growing elderly and population, mean that our bed offerings are too small for our area. Even in normal winters, serious bed crises are a common problem, surgery is canceled and, as a result, patient care is often compromised. The entire system has been slowly uprooted to the point that it does not even have enough capacity to handle the daily fluctuations in demand.

However, this is not shaped to be a normal winter. The Omicron variants are widespread At a terrifying speed for me, even after I’ve seen and done it over the past few months.

You don’t even have to look at the numbers to know this. Evidence is around me. Friends and family, even those who are careful, need to start a positive test and quarantine. There are multiple outbreaks at school again.soccer match Will be canceled.. And many colleagues are already unable to attend work, leaving a rotor gap that we are already struggling to cover.

And the worst hasn’t come yet.

Estimating from current figures, it seems that tens of thousands of people will be infected in our area by the mid-term. Next week.. And here is the biggest unknown.

Is this variant less toxic than its predecessor, as we all want? Are our vaccines and immunity enough to keep people away from the hospital? Despite the desperately optimistic low hospitalization rates, it looks like we have so many patients to take care of.

A small percentage of the very large numbers are still large. Also, remember that there is a one or two week delay between an increase in infection rates and the illness that people have enough to be admitted to the hospital. This means that the potential point of maximum pressure will come before and after Christmas and the New Year, which many of us ultimately expected. After a few days off, more people will get sick or be quarantined in Covid.

And we have other important pressures working on us. GP is Reduce the daily care they provide In support of vaccination. Some hospitals have canceled selective care so that consultants can participate in the jab.

Nevertheless, new variants have the power to evade vaccines. This means that even today’s heroic efforts may not be able to meet the protection needed. Vaccinated patients are unlikely to be severely ill, but even relatively healthy patients can overwhelm us.

Decreased normal care can result in more patients seeking help in the hospital, despite their best efforts.

One spark of hope Covid’s new treatment It is now available to particularly vulnerable patients with the goal of stopping the progression of the disease and reducing the need for hospitalization.

The first center for this went live this week with staff relocated from other important tasks. However, the problem is that they are set and resource allocated based on the numbers calculated from the Delta variant. Within 24 hours of opening, it was revealed that the number currently identified for treatment has already exceeded five times the volume. Exponentially rising..

Therefore, even this hope needs to be softened with realism. How much can these actually suppress the flow?

I generously admire the Covid-19 virus. All of our modern medicine and incredible science still confuses us after 20 months. A terrifying opponent.

So why, once again, do we seem to underestimate it? Why don’t we learn from our mistakes?

For healthcare systems that are already over-capacity and tense, their toxicity is still unknown, but the potential threat posed by Omicron is clear.

Therefore, take at least some wise precautions to limit the spread, give yourself more time to vaccinate, and be prepared to use all treatments at your disposal.

Plan B has little effect on this infectious strain. In any case, these measures take time to work.

It will be too late by the time hospitalizations begin to increase. Indeed, is it better to make the mistake of introducing unnecessarily early restrictions than to make the mistake of not causing unnecessary death?

Boris Johnson “know[s] Pressure on the NHS for everyone“. But is he really? Does he have any thoughts on the fatigue, burnout, and low morale I see and feel every day? Also the fear I express with my colleagues when discussing what will happen this winter? How do you feel you may be facing yet another wave?

Still, we are sitting on the fence and pretending to be able to get vaccinated to get out of the way while continuing our normal life.The story of the shield NHS Hollow ring in the face of this omission.

And we’ve been working hard to keep people safe, but in Downing Street they Unmasked quizzes and overtime gatherings.. What a wonderful thing.

It’s really hard to say exactly how shameful, deceptive, and hypocritical this is.

In medicine, “Candid dutyWe are all thanks to our patients. That way, if we make a mistake, we will do our best to acknowledge, apologize, and atone for the patient. That’s the basic thing that even the youngest medical students know. What some important people are concerned about seems to be too basic.

What we have achieved at the NHS over the past year is not surprising. And now we’re showing that we’re outperforming that, but leaders who are too timid to admit it are asking us to make another “extraordinary effort.”

But is that enough without measures to protect us?