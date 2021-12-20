Studies have shown that periodontal disease increases the risk of other illnesses such as mental health and heart disease.





A study led by the University of Birmingham has shown that a history of GP input for periodontal disease increases the risk of developing illnesses such as mental illness and heart disease.

Experts have 64,379 patients with GP input history of periodontal disease, including periodontitis and periodontitis (a condition that can lead to tooth loss if left untreated). Conducted the first kind of study of GP records. Of these, 60,995 had gingival inflammation and 3,384 had periodontitis. The records of these patients were compared with the records of 251,161 patients who had no record of periodontal disease. In the entire cohort, the average age was 44 years, 43% were male and 30% were smokers. Body mass index (BMI), ethnicity and deprivation levels were also similar between groups.

Researchers use data to identify the number of patients who develop cardiovascular disease (eg, heart failure, stroke, vascular dementia), cardiometabolic disorders (eg, hypertension, type 2 diabetes), and autoimmunity. I looked it up. Conditions over an average follow-up period of approximately 3 years (eg, arthritis, type 1 diabetes, psoriasis), and psychiatric disorders (eg, depression, anxiety and severe mental illness).

From the research, it was published in the journal today BMJ Open, The team found that patients with a history of periodontal disease at the start of the study could be diagnosed with one of these additional conditions for an average of 3 years compared to patients in a cohort without periodontal disease. Was found to be high. At the beginning of the study. The results of the study showed that patients with a recorded history of periodontal disease at the start of the study had a 37% increased risk of developing mental illness, while a 33% increased risk of developing autoimmune disease. Was shown. The risk of developing cardiovascular disease was increased by 18% and the risk of developing cardiometabolic disorders was increased by 7% (the risk of type 2 diabetes was much higher at 26%).

Co-lead author, Dr. Joto ShinchandanThe Institute of Applied Health Research, University of Birmingham, said: “”Poor oral health is very common. UK and worldwide. As oral unhealth progresses, May be virtually connected Poor quality of life. HBut until now Not much done It is known that poor oral health is associated with many chronic illnesses, especially mental disorders.health. Therefore, we have conducted one of the largest epidemiological studies of this kind so far. We will use UK primary care data to investigate the association between periodontal disease and some chronic illnesses. we We have found evidence that periodontal disease appears to be associated with an increased risk of developing these associated chronic diseases. Periodontal disease is so common that an increased risk of other chronic illnesses can be a significant public health burden. “

Co-lead author, Dr. Dawit ZemedikunThe Institute of Applied Health Research, University of Birmingham, said:Our study is the most comprehensive study of its kind, and the results are evidence of a previously underpowered or gapped, especially link between oral and mental impairment. Provided important confirmation. “

Co-lead author, Professor Krish Nirantarakmar, Also of the Institute of Applied Health Research, University of Birmingham, said: “”The key implications of our findings are effective treatment plans for both oral and broader health so that patients can improve their existing overall health and reduce their risk of future illness. There is a need for effective communication between dentistry and other medical professionals to ensure that they are obtained.

Periodontal disease expert, Dr. Devan Reindy, Of the University of Birmingham School of Dentistry, said: “This study reinforces continuously evolving studies related to periodontal disease, especially periodontitis, and various general health conditions. It is the prevention, early detection, and treatment of periodontitis. It emphasizes the importance and the need for the general public to participate in regular oral hygiene checks by dentists or dental professionals. “

This study was partially funded by the University of Birmingham-based Center for Musculoskeletal Aging Research for Arthritis and supported by the National Institute of Health (NIHR) Birmingham Biomedical Research Center.

Caroline Ilot, Head of Research for Anti-Arthritis, Said: “Some of the biggest challenges of arthritis, especially autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis (RA), which affect 400,000 people in the UK, can tell who is at high risk of developing arthritis. Finding a way to prevent it. Previous studies have shown that people with rheumatoid arthritis are four times more likely to have periodontal disease and tend to be more severe than people without rheumatoid arthritis. This study more clearly shows why medical professionals need to pay attention to the early signs of periodontal disease and why it can have widespread effects on human health and treats people. It reinforces the importance of taking a holistic approach. “

This was done in collaboration with Oxford University, Birmingham Dental Hospital, Warwick University, Newcastle upon Tyne Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Newcastle University, Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust.

