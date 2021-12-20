Health
Omicron is here, but experts emphasize that “we are not March 2020”
The number of cases of COVID-19 increased again, New Omicron variant In the mix, things are starting to become too familiar. However, Dr. Ashish K. Jar, Dean of the Faculty of Public Health at Brown University, has sent a reassuring message to those who are wondering whether to carry out their vacation travel plans.
“We are not in March 2020. We are not,” Jha told Hoda Kotb today.People may be developing Breakthrough infections, More tools are available than when the pandemic first occurred. And we can use them to keep ourselves and our community safe this winter without having to cancel the plans altogether.
“We have a great vaccine,” he said. “We are doing a lot of testing … we know how the virus spreads and we can protect ourselves with a high quality mask. There is a lot of what we are doing at this time. You don’t have to panic because there is. ”
All of these tools are available, so Stay safe this holiday season And for the new year. “
To what extent are variants of Omicron coronavirus infected?
The data we have now suggest that Omicron variants spread more easily than previous versions of the coronavirus. Delta variant..
“The doubling time is two days, much worse than Delta,” Dr. Paul Offit, a member of the Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccine Advisory Board and director of the Philadelphia Children’s Hospital’s Vaccine Education Center, told Weekend Today. Told. .. “I thought nothing was as contagious as Delta, but the virus is contagious and will definitely be carried over in the United States,” he said.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, reiterated this weekend’s coverage of “Meet the Press.” “One of the things that is so clear and unquestionable about this is the ability to diffuse (Omicron), or transmit,” he said. “It’s really just raging around the world.”
How serious is COVID-19 due to the Omicron variant?
Studies are ongoing, but some data show that cases of the Omicron variant tend to be milder than those of previous variants. But this high level of transmissibility puts even more stress on the hospital system, Forch said.
“By all means, if the infection is very high, even if it is less severe, it will overcome this mild to moderate decrease in severity. This is very serious for our hospital. Again, there are many people in this country who are eligible to be vaccinated and have not been vaccinated yet, which has stressed people. “
The good news is that vaccination — especially With booster — Still provides important protection against Omicron. “Even two doses of the mRNA vaccine have a 70% chance of being protected from severe illness,” Offit said.
How much do you need to worry about Omicron if you are elderly or at high risk for severe COVID-19?
“If you’re older and vaccinated, you’re definitely definitely Boost“Jha said. And if you get a breakthrough infection, it’s probably mild and “you’ll probably work,” he said.
Of course, that is not a reason to abandon all of these precautions (such as wearing a mask or using a quick test if possible) to avoid COVID-19. But “even the elderly have turned out to be really calm if they are boosted,” Ja said.
What is the current protocol for visiting high-risk families?
When interacting with family and friends who are at high risk for severe COVID-19, you must first make sure that everyone who is eligible for vaccination is actually infected.
What’s more, it makes a lot of sense to use. Rapid COVID-19 test Just before spending time together, make sure no one is infected at that moment.
“Then I think it makes a lot of sense to meet, hug, and take off the mask at that point,” he said.
What should you do if someone gets a breakthrough infection while you are visiting?
You are visiting friends and family for a vacation and someone Breakthrough infection“They are contagious for some time, so the person absolutely needs to be quarantined,” Jha said. But he admitted that it could be “tricky”.
“There are still ways to get over it, especially if there are a lot of quick tests available,” Jha said. “But definitely, infected people need to be quarantined.”
Technically, everyone else may also need to Quarantine at that time Fauci explained, depending on whether they were vaccinated. In that scenario, if you are vaccinated, you do not necessarily have to isolate yourself or isolate yourself. “But you may want to take a test a few days later to make sure you don’t have a breakthrough infection,” he explained.
Fauci recommended testing between 3 and 5 days after exposure for the most accurate results. He also suggested testing again a few days later, just in case.
Do I need to cancel my holiday plan for Omicron?
You don’t have to Cancel the planBut you should still be “wise”, Foch said. “Whenever you travel, there is always a risk of increased infection,” he explains, urging people traveling this holiday season to vaccinate and boost and continue to wear masks in collective environments such as airports. I advised.
“The whole holiday season is very important to people,” Jha said, saying last year many had to skip it. “If you were vaccinated (and) boosted high-risk people,” he said.
