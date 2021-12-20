People may have “superimmunity” after breakthrough COVID, a small study suggests





Antibodies in blood samples of individuals who experienced a breakthrough COVID-19 infection were 1,000% more effective than antibodies produced two weeks after the second Pfizer vaccine dose. Journal of American Medical Association.. Scientists at the Portland-based Oregon Health & Science University collected blood samples from 52 Pfizer-vaccinated university personnel. Of the 52, 26 had mild breakthrough infections after vaccination. Of the groundbreaking cases, 10 were identified as delta variants, 9 as non-delta variants, and 7 as unknown variants. Researchers have found that individuals with breakthrough cases produce more antibodies at baseline, and those antibodies are substantially superior in neutralizing live viruses. .. The results suggest that breakthrough infections generate a strong immune response against delta mutants. The authors state that the findings suggest that the immune response is likely to be very effective against other mutants as well. This study suggests that each post-vaccination exposure helps enhance the immune response to subsequent exposure to new variants of the virus. “No further immune response can be obtained,” said Dr. Fikadu Tafes, senior author and assistant professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at OHSU School of Medicine on December 16. news release.. “These vaccines are very effective against serious illnesses. Our study suggests that individuals exposed to breakthrough infections after being vaccinated have hyperimmunity. increase.” “I think this marks the end of the game,” said co-author Marcel Carlin, MD, Associate Professor of OHSU School of Medicine, and Medical Director of OHSU Occupational Health. “It doesn’t mean we’re at the end of the pandemic, but it does indicate where we’re likely to land. If we’re vaccinated and then exposed to the virus, it’s probably going to work pretty well- Protected from future variants. “ “We have not specifically investigated the Omicron variant, but based on the results of this study, breakthrough infections from the Omicron variant produce an equally strong immune response among vaccinated people. I expect, “said Dr. Tafes. “The key is to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Carlin. “You must have a foundation of protection.”

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/public-health/people-may-have-super-immunity-after-breakthrough-covid-small-study-suggests.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos