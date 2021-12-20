People feel lonely in crowded cities, but green spaces can help





I think we all remember when we felt lonely. In the UK 45% of people Report that you are experiencing loneliness – 5% of people are experiencing serious loneliness.With reports of loneliness On an upward trend Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are concerns that it may reach. Percentage of epidemics by 2030, Unless action is taken. Loneliness is defined as the feeling of distress that results from the discrepancy between the desired social contact and the actual social contact.It can have serious and harmful effects on both of us Physical and mental health, And many health conditions such as depression, alcoholism, cognitive decline, and heart disease. In fact, air pollution, obesity, and excessive alcohol consumption increase a person’s risk of death by 6%, 23%, and 37%, respectively, and loneliness can increase this risk as follows: 45%.. This raises the question of why loneliness is growing. Multiple social, financial and technical factors may be involved, Increased evidence It also suggests that rapid urbanization may be a factor. More than half of the world’s population Live in the city – Numbers that continue to increase each year. By 2050 66% of The world’s population will live in urban areas. But until now, we knew very little about how urban life affects the experience of loneliness.what are these Our recent research Aimed to do. Developed Smartphone app To investigate the relationship between living in a city and loneliness in real time.The app uses a technology called Ecological momentary evaluation, Send participants a prompt at random times and invite them to answer questions about their current experience. We asked the participants about their whereabouts, environment, and feelings at that time. A total of 16,602 assessments were completed by 756 people worldwide, with approximately 50% of participants in the UK and the rest in Europe, the United States and Australia. We have found that in a crowded environment, loneliness increases by up to 38%. This effect remained important even after considering various factors such as age, gender, ethnicity, education level, and occupation.

ShutterDivision / Shutterstock

In contrast, perceived social inclusion, the feeling of being with people who share our values ​​and make us feel welcome, is associated with a 21% reduction in loneliness. was doing. This suggests that the quality of our social relationships is more important than the quantity of our social contact. If you feel more socially inclusive and relieve your loneliness, Social prescription Help connect like-minded people in communities, especially cities. A Recent evaluation The results of the UK Social Prescribing Program show that it is an effective way to reduce loneliness.It can be particularly beneficial Vulnerable population – People with physical disabilities or mental health problems. Interestingly, where relationships occur can also affect whether a person feels lonely. In urban environments with natural features such as trees, plants and birds, people are 28% less likely to feel lonely than in urban environments that lack these features. If contact with nature reduces loneliness, it can alleviate people’s loneliness by improving access to high-quality green and blue spaces (parks, rivers, etc.) in dense urban areas. increase.Previous studies have also shown that nature can benefit. mental health.. Solitude is a universal yet deep and personal experience. Our research shows that meaningful social contact and access to natural features can help alleviate our loneliness, even in cities where we may be surrounded by people. increase.

