How accurate is the immunochromatography and when do I need to take it?





L An ateral flow test, or antigen test, is a rapid test that tells people if they are infected with the coronavirus. Man A big surge in demand government A website that says “currently unavailable” for ordering. Some pharmacies have placed signs in their branches to indicate that they are temporarily out of stock. Health experts, on the other hand, are discussing the right time to get a test, as people can change from positive to negative in a matter of hours. < style="display:block;padding-top:69.7%"/> A cotton swab on the throat and nose is required to test lateral flow (Danny Lawson / PA) / / PA wire read more PA News Agency answers some important questions about immunochromatography. – What is the difference between the immunoflow test and the PCR test? Immunochromatography provides results, detecting proteins in the virus in nasal and throat samples to let you know if you are infected with the coronavirus in 30 minutes. the scientist There are different views on their accuracy. However, although the PCR test is very accurate, it can take up to 3 days to get results. They are the best way to detect genetic material in certain organisms, especially coronaviruses, and to test if they are currently infected. Both tests require a cotton swab through the nose and throat. – When do I need to undergo immunochromatography? According to the Royal College of Pathologists, asymptomatic people should do immunochromatography. The fact sheet on the RCP website states: “These tests are very different from PCR. They are not suitable for diagnosing individual patients who are suspected of being infected because of their symptoms. “People with symptoms need a PCR test. Immunochromatography aims to pick up additional cases of infection that may be missed because they are asymptomatic.” To NHS The website states that people with coronavirus symptoms also need to complete an immunochromatographic test instead of a PCR test. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.675%"/> A nurse saws at the Coronavirus Testing Center in Stoke (Jacob King / PA) / / PA archive Current advice is that if the lateral flow is positive, a PCR test should be followed up. It is advisable to perform an immunochromatography indoors before mixing with the crowd or visiting people at high risk of becoming infected with Covid-19. It is also advisable to have an immunochromatographic test if you have been vaccinated but have come into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. On Sunday, Irene Petersen, a professor of epidemiology at the University College London, needs to update official advice that people should be tested just before meeting others because of the high infection rate of Omicron. Said. She added that the test results “expire soon” because people “can switch from non-infectious to infectious within a few hours.” Government guidance currently recommends taking the test “in the event of a high-risk situation that day.” Professor Stephen Reicher told the BBC Breakfast on Monday that people should do an immunochromatography before meeting friends and family this Christmas. – How accurate are they? A study by Queen Mary University of London, Oxford University, the Institute for Advanced Studies based in Vienna, and the Medical University of Graz, published in July, found that more than 95% of cases detected by immunochromatography were PCR and 89% of cases. Was correctly identified as negative. In March 2021, the Royal College of Pathologists stated that positive LFT results should be confirmed by PCR tests and that people should self-quarantine before receiving PCR results. Last week, the Health Security Agency (HSA) said that lateral flow tests are as likely to detect omicrons as other variants of the coronavirus. The PCR test is still considered to be the most accurate test for diagnosing coronavirus, but it should only be used by those who are symptomatic. – How can I get the Lateral Flow Test? The NHS has a search tool that allows you to find the nearest pharmacy where you can collect tests. It is: www.maps.test-and-trace.nhs.uk. Alternatively, you can order the pack from Gov.uk and have it delivered to your home. You can order one pack a day. You can also collect from community collection points and access test points near your home. – Are you still having problems getting the Lateral Flow Chromat? Last week, people reported on the NHS website that they couldn’t order the later flow test, but the pharmacy displayed a poster indicating that it was out of stock. People trying to book a walk-in PCR test also ran into problems, being directed a few miles away and being told that there were no slots available. Doctor Jenny Harries The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) CEO disregards the shortage proposal and states that the demand for lateral flow testing is “absolutely astounding”, along with “unprecedented demand” for PCR testing. I did. Sir Chris Wormald, Vice-Minister of Health, addressed the issue of getting the tests done by distribution, not availability. People said that Lloyd’s pharmacy was difficult to get tested. “Currently, NHS immunochromatographic tests are available, and there is a great demand for these tests in pharmacies. “People who need an immunochromatography are advised to visit our website to find out more information about various in-store and online COVID testing services and to find the nearest Lloyd pharmacy.” Currently, there are no issues with order testing on the government website.

