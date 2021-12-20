Market County Health Department recommends boosters to fight Omicron





Marquette, Michigan (WLUC)-Concerns should shift from Delta to Omicron variant as the Marquette community is working to reduce COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, the Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) said Monday’s press. Said in the release. Health experts warn that the highly contagious variant of COVID-19, Omicron, is expected to cause the largest outbreak of COVID-19 infection in the coming months. The local rate of severe infections, hospitalizations and deaths depends on the coverage of previous vaccinations, previous innate immunity and risk factors (especially age and obesity). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and MCHD have people vaccinated with the mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) as soon as possible, resulting in serious illness, hospitalization and death. Once Omicron enters the community, containment becomes nearly impossible, and vaccines and boosters are essential to protect people from serious illness. Much is still unknown about Omicron and data is subject to change. Here’s what MCHD currently knows: • Double dose vaccines, unlike delta protection, provide little or no omicron protection. As a result, those who receive two doses are as vulnerable to Omicron infection as those who have not been vaccinated. • Approximately 75% (90% for Delta variants) of those who receive the booster have enhanced protection, and early data show that the booster provides substantial protection from serious illness caused by Omicron. .. The data collected so far show a more rapid decline in protection after the primary vaccination series than was seen in Delta or other variants (UK recommends booster immunization 3 months after the primary series). But so far, the CDC recommends 6 months). Currently in Marquette County, only 39% of the population over the age of 40 is fully vaccinated (primary + booster), 28% at all ages covered by booster doses. • Early evidence suggests that Omicron is 2-3 times more contagious than the Delta mutant and 4-6 times more contagious than the original COVID-19 virus. Once Omicron enters the community, containment becomes nearly impossible, and vaccines and boosters are essential to protect people from serious illness. • The risk of reinfection with Omicron is five times higher than that with Delta and protects against an early infection as low as 19%. • There is no evidence that Omicron infection is less severe than Delta in terms of hospitalization and mortality. The best way to protect yourself and your community (especially those over 40) is to get 3 doses of Moderna or Pfizer (primary series and booster), or if you got your first J & J vaccine, Moderna or 2 Pfizer months later. The booster will be operational within 7 days. Those who wish to receive the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will continue to be able to use the vaccine, just as they would not be able to receive the mRNA vaccine. However, people with a history of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia should not be vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is defined as low platelet blood clots. With the presence of Omicron and the upcoming holidays, MCHD suggests: • COVID-19 and influenza vaccination. • Take tests before attending non-family gatherings and before and after a trip, regardless of vaccination status. When exposed; or ill. • Wear a mask in public, even if you are vaccinated. Copyright 2021 WLUC. all rights reserved.

